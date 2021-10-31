Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Maurice Ross emerges as frontrunner to replace Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath

By Eric Nicolson
October 31 2021, 1.08pm Updated: October 31 2021, 1.57pm
Maurice Ross has emerged as the frontrunner for the Cowdenbeath manager’s job.

Courier Sport understands that after taking a week to discuss possible replacements for Gary Bollan, the Central Park club have identified the former Rangers player and ex-Motherwell coach as the man they want to appoint as their next first team boss.

The Fifers parted company with Bollan by mutual consent after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup.

Under interim manager David McGurn, Cowden lost at Annan on Saturday.

The bottom of League Two side are winless in 11 games.

Ross left his last role with English side Notts County a few months ago after a “flippant” and “insensitve” comment to a player.

The former Scotland international’s coaching career has included jobs in Norway and the Faroe Islands.

If he is appointed, this will be Ross’ first manager’s job in Scotland.

