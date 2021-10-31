EXCLUSIVE: Maurice Ross emerges as frontrunner to replace Gary Bollan at Cowdenbeath

An error occurred. Please try again.

Maurice Ross has emerged as the frontrunner for the Cowdenbeath manager’s job.

Courier Sport understands that after taking a week to discuss possible replacements for Gary Bollan, the Central Park club have identified the former Rangers player and ex-Motherwell coach as the man they want to appoint as their next first team boss.

The Fifers parted company with Bollan by mutual consent after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup.

Under interim manager David McGurn, Cowden lost at Annan on Saturday.

The bottom of League Two side are winless in 11 games.

Ross left his last role with English side Notts County a few months ago after a “flippant” and “insensitve” comment to a player.

The former Scotland international’s coaching career has included jobs in Norway and the Faroe Islands.

If he is appointed, this will be Ross’ first manager’s job in Scotland.