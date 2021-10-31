Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Peter Grant is dismissed by Dunfermline Athletic following miserable Arbroath defeat

By Alan Temple
October 31 2021, 2.13pm Updated: October 31 2021, 5.32pm
Relieved of duties: Grant
Relieved of duties: Grant

Dunfermline have parted company with manager Peter Grant following 156 days in charge.

Saturday’s 4-2 defeat against Arbroath proved to be the final straw for the Pars board, leaving the Fife outfit three points adrift of guaranteed Championship safety.

Furious Dunfermline fans made their feelings known following the fixture, while the team bus required a police escort out of Gayfield due to protestors at the gate.

A Pars statement read: “DAFC can confirm today [Sunday] that it has sadly parted company with Manager, Peter Grant.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future.

“A fresh robust recruitment process to find a replacement for Peter to lead our club forward will start immediately.

“In the meantime, Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker have agreed to lead the team on an interim basis, and they will be supported by Sports Director, Thomas Meggle.”

Dismissed: Grant

Grant, 56, leaves the club with Dunfermline the only side in the SPFL yet to register a league win.

He oversaw 12 Championship fixtures.

In total, the former Alloa manager took charge of 17 matches, with his only victories coming in the Premier Sports Cup group phase against Partick Thistle, Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir.

His fleeting tenure sees Grant become the second shortest-serving permanent Dunfermline manager in the club’s history.

Only John Potter had a more brief spell at the helm.

Arbroath 4-2 Dunfermline: Peter Grant faces fury as Bobby Linn brilliance punishes the Pars

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier