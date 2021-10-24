Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Bollan leaves Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ as Raith Rovers legend takes interim role

By Alan Temple
October 24 2021, 9.00am
Departed: Bollan

Gary Bollan has departed Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ following the Blue Brazil’s shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers succumbed to a 4-2 defeat against the Lowland League side at Central Park on Saturday.

With Cowden already three points adrift at the foot of League 2 and winless in all competitions since August 10, the humbling reverse proved to be the final straw.

Bollan’s coaching staff of former Dundee United favourite Craig Easton and Ian Flaherty have also left the club.

Ex-Raith Rovers legend David McGurn — currently player/goalkeeping coach — has taken temporary charge of Cowden.

He will be assisted by vastly experienced club captain Craig Barr.

A Cowden statement read: “Season 2021/22 has produced a run of very disappointing results and the club has fallen to the foot of the League 2 table despite the management team’s best endeavours.

“As everyone will appreciate, ‘football is a very much a results based business’. We do though most sincerely wish Gary, Craig and Ian all the very best for the future.”

Bollan took charge of Cowdenbeath in November 2017 with the club rooted to the foot of League 2 and in relative disarray.

He managed to salvage their SPFL status with a Pyramid playoff triumph over Cove Rangers.

He led the club to sixth, fourth and ninth in the subsequent campaigns.

Former Dundee United hero Bollan is Cowdenbeath’s longest-serving boss since John Brownlie’s four-year reign ended in 1992.

