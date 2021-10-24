Gary Bollan leaves Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ as Raith Rovers legend takes interim role

An error occurred. Please try again.

Gary Bollan has departed Cowdenbeath ‘by mutual consent’ following the Blue Brazil’s shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Civil Service Strollers.

The Fifers succumbed to a 4-2 defeat against the Lowland League side at Central Park on Saturday.

With Cowden already three points adrift at the foot of League 2 and winless in all competitions since August 10, the humbling reverse proved to be the final straw.

Bollan’s coaching staff of former Dundee United favourite Craig Easton and Ian Flaherty have also left the club.

Ex-Raith Rovers legend David McGurn — currently player/goalkeeping coach — has taken temporary charge of Cowden.

He will be assisted by vastly experienced club captain Craig Barr.

A Cowden statement read: “Season 2021/22 has produced a run of very disappointing results and the club has fallen to the foot of the League 2 table despite the management team’s best endeavours.

“As everyone will appreciate, ‘football is a very much a results based business’. We do though most sincerely wish Gary, Craig and Ian all the very best for the future.”

Bollan took charge of Cowdenbeath in November 2017 with the club rooted to the foot of League 2 and in relative disarray.

He managed to salvage their SPFL status with a Pyramid playoff triumph over Cove Rangers.

He led the club to sixth, fourth and ninth in the subsequent campaigns.

Former Dundee United hero Bollan is Cowdenbeath’s longest-serving boss since John Brownlie’s four-year reign ended in 1992.