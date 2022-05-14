Cowdenbeath crash out of the SPFL as Bonnyrigg Rose claim League 2 berth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cowdenbeath have been relegated from the SPFL following a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Blue Brazil slipped to a 1-0 reverse on Saturday, with a Neil Martyniuk penalty enough to ensure there would be no miraculous comeback in the pyramid playoff final.

The real damage was done seven days prior as the Lowland League champions claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at New Dundas Park. Roared on by more than 2,000 supporters, that game underlined the potential of the Lothian outfit.

And Robbie Horn’s men will deservedly take their place in League 2 next season.

By contrast, Cowden — who joined the Scottish Football League in 1905 — face a challenging future in the Lowland League.

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Mo Ross succeeded Gary Bollan in the Central Park dugout in November.

However, he was unable to drag them off the foot of the table and has ultimately failed to salvage their SPFL status.