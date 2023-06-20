Readers react to Dundee shoe shop Clarks closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to Dundee shoe shop Clarks closure plans

Some Courier readers have blamed the closure on the new low emission zone and cleanliness of the city centre.

By Rob McLaren
Clarks on Dundee Murraygate.
Clarks on Dundee Murraygate. Image: Google Maps

Customers have been told that Clarks shoe shop in Dundee’s Murraygate will close next month.

The retailer has been located in the city for more than 30 years.

It is the latest of several closures in the city’s main shopping street in recent years.

GAME, Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed while Tesco moved to a smaller unit.

Staff are informing customers there is not a definite date for the Dundee Clarks closure, but it is likely to be around July 23.

Readers react to Dundee Clarks closure

Here is what The Courier readers have to say about the news.

  • Margaret McGregor said: “Dundee City of Discovery. The only thing visitors will discover is that there is no shops… just filthy streets!”
  • Simon Ravenhill said: “Most high streets are going this way. It’s a shame.”
  • Mandy Sivewright said: “I’m just gonna say one thing. Whilst everyone is blaming LEZ (low emission zone), litter and everything else, when was the last time you bought Clarks shoes? Maybe they should move with the times and keep up to date with trends then people would buy the shoes.
  • Nikki Swan said: “Can’t beat a pair of wallabees.”
  • Peter Dimultica Campbell said: “It is all about LEZ and the environment, or just really making the town uninviting and unviable? Having ventured into the town on Saturday, what really struck me was just how grotty the place was. You really wouldn’t want to wear a nice pair of shoes or sit on a bench, put it that way.”
Inside one of Clarks' many shoe shops in the UK.
Inside one of Clarks’ many shoe shops in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.
  • Kenneth Simpson said: “Even if I have to go in to town for say the Caird Hall I now go along Dock St, bottom area of the town, to avoid the pure embarrassment of the unkept and untidiness and litter and unauthorised graffiti etc. When the centre was originally pedestrianised in the early 90s it was highly regarded. Covid, lack of shops, etc isn’t really an excuse.”
  • Graeme Adam said: “Online shopping killing the high street now. So before people blame the council remember it’s you and others who do online shopping that’s killing the high street shops.”
  • Bob Livingston said: “Wait till LEZ comes into force next year. High street shopping is dying a slow death.”
The Murraygate in Dundee.
The Murraygate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
  • Neil Dorward said: “If I were the council, to combat this, I’d introduce a low emission zone so fewer people can drive into the city centre! Problem solved! Oh, wait a minute!”
  • Steph Tyler said: “My first weekend job back in 2003. Sad to hear it’s closing.”
  • Peter Bonar said: “Why pick on Dundee? Glasgow is the same – shops closing because everyone is shopping online.”
  • Linda Cameron said: “Very sad but it’s never busy. Just a sign of the times.”
  • Angelina Chambers said: “The future will be massive warehouses with robot picking machines and drone deliveries. Humans will be employed to maintain these machines that’s all.”
  • Marlyn Low said: “I already do most of my clothing and shoe shopping online Very seldom in town except for dentist and optician. Shops are pathetic. My car won’t pass LEZ either!”

