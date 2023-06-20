Readers react to Dundee shoe shop Clarks closure plans

Customers have been told that Clarks shoe shop in Dundee’s Murraygate will close next month.

The retailer has been located in the city for more than 30 years.

It is the latest of several closures in the city’s main shopping street in recent years.

GAME, Zara, Size? and the Disney Store have also closed while Tesco moved to a smaller unit.

Staff are informing customers there is not a definite date for the Dundee Clarks closure, but it is likely to be around July 23.

Readers react to Dundee Clarks closure

Here is what The Courier readers have to say about the news.

Margaret McGregor said: “Dundee City of Discovery. The only thing visitors will discover is that there is no shops… just filthy streets!”

Simon Ravenhill said: “Most high streets are going this way. It’s a shame.”

Mandy Sivewright said: “I’m just gonna say one thing. Whilst everyone is blaming LEZ (low emission zone), litter and everything else, when was the last time you bought Clarks shoes? Maybe they should move with the times and keep up to date with trends then people would buy the shoes.

Nikki Swan said: “Can’t beat a pair of wallabees.”

Peter Dimultica Campbell said: “It is all about LEZ and the environment, or just really making the town uninviting and unviable? Having ventured into the town on Saturday, what really struck me was just how grotty the place was. You really wouldn’t want to wear a nice pair of shoes or sit on a bench, put it that way.”

Kenneth Simpson said: “Even if I have to go in to town for say the Caird Hall I now go along Dock St, bottom area of the town, to avoid the pure embarrassment of the unkept and untidiness and litter and unauthorised graffiti etc. When the centre was originally pedestrianised in the early 90s it was highly regarded. Covid, lack of shops, etc isn’t really an excuse.”

Graeme Adam said: “Online shopping killing the high street now. So before people blame the council remember it’s you and others who do online shopping that’s killing the high street shops.”

Bob Livingston said: “Wait till LEZ comes into force next year. High street shopping is dying a slow death.”