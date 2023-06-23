Dundee United make Kevin Holt their 3rd summer signing as Jim Goodwin says defender is the ‘right type of character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United make Kevin Holt their 3rd summer signing as Jim Goodwin says defender is the ‘right type of character’

Ex-Dundee star Holt, 30, has joined United after turning down the chance to stay with Partick Thistle.

By Ewan Smith
Kevin Holt has signed for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt has joined Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.

Dundee United have completed the signing of ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle star Kevin Holt on a one-year deal.

Defender Holt, 30, has become Jim Goodwin’s third summer signing as he continues his squad rebuild for the Championship charge.

He will join ex-Jags team-mate Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw as United strengthen their ranks.

Holt was an integral part of the Partick side that came agonisingly close to promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs.

He netted 14 goals in 84 games for the Glasgow side and showed his versatility by playing left-back and centre-back for them.

Holt previously played across the street at rivals Dundee.

He played 113 times for Dark Blues between 2015 and 2018 and had spells in Cyprus and Queen of the South.

Kevin Holt holds a Dundee United scarf aloft after signing for the Tannadice club.
Kevin Holt has joined Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.

“Kevin is a fantastic and experienced defender,” United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s website.

“He knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful in the Championship.

“He can play in a number of positions across the backline which is a huge bonus.

“Crucially, he is the right type of character we need in the group.”

More from The Courier

Michie plagued the Ballingry area with his crimes. Image: Google.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Sheila Walker, the great great grand daughter of legendary St Andrews golfer 'Old' Tom Morris Morris, visited Lawhead Primary in St Andrews, and showed off Young Tommy's Championship belt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Community School of Auchterarder prom 2023 Picture shows; Community School of Auchterarder pupils. Stirling. Supplied by Nicola Mullen Date; 16/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023
A Set for Life Lottery ticket
Dundee lottery ticket unclaimed as £10k-a-month winner urged to come forward
Ian Campbell, Aaron Steele, Ali Adams and Leighton McIntosh at Arbroath FC
Arbroath to field 9 trialists against Brechin City as new signings to make debuts…
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
Disgraced Perthshire golf club boss was EIGHT times drink-drive limit
Princes Croft in Coupar Angus.
Police descend on Coupar Angus street in early-morning disturbance
Trains north of Dundee disrupted by signalling fault
Oz the police dog
Fife police dog praised for helping to find missing man with dementia