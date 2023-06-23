Dundee United make Kevin Holt their 3rd summer signing as Jim Goodwin says defender is the ‘right type of character’

Dundee United have completed the signing of ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle star Kevin Holt on a one-year deal.

Defender Holt, 30, has become Jim Goodwin’s third summer signing as he continues his squad rebuild for the Championship charge.

He will join ex-Jags team-mate Ross Docherty and Liam Grimshaw as United strengthen their ranks.

Holt was an integral part of the Partick side that came agonisingly close to promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs.

He netted 14 goals in 84 games for the Glasgow side and showed his versatility by playing left-back and centre-back for them.

Holt previously played across the street at rivals Dundee.

He played 113 times for Dark Blues between 2015 and 2018 and had spells in Cyprus and Queen of the South.

“Kevin is a fantastic and experienced defender,” United boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s website.

“He knows exactly what it takes to compete and be successful in the Championship.

“He can play in a number of positions across the backline which is a huge bonus.

“Crucially, he is the right type of character we need in the group.”