Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie car park closed off after electric vehicle catches fire

A section of the Leslie Street car park has been cordoned off.

By Ben MacDonald
An electric vehicle caught fire in Leslie Street car park
An electric vehicle caught fire at Leslie Street car park on Monday. Image: Google Street View

A section of a car park in Blairgowrie has been cordoned off after an electric vehicle caught fire.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed on Monday afternoon that the car was damaged in the Leslie Street car park.

Engineers, firefighters and charging point operators were in attendance on Monday night to sort out the damage caused by the blaze.

The council confirmed there were no injuries.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: “We are aware of a fire involving an electric vehicle at the Leslie Street car park in Blairgowrie today; thankfully no one was hurt.

“The owner of the vehicle has been contacted and arrangements will be made as soon as possible to remove the damaged car.

“Currently some of the car park is cordoned off as a safety precaution.

“Officers are on site and will work alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, SSE and the EV Charging Point Operators to get the carpark fully operational as soon as it is safe to do so.”

