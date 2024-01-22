KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Scottish Government officials acting like married middle-aged man trying to conceal affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Scottish Government officials acting like married middle-aged man trying to conceal affair

It shouldn't be for politicians to decide what material is relevant or not to UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon did not retain Covid WhatsApp messages while Jason Leitch joked about deletion.
By Kirsty Strickland

What was your pre-bed ritual during the pandemic?

For some, it might have involved checking the news to see whether restrictions had been lifted or re-imposed in their area.

Others might have planned where they would walk during their precious one hour of permitted outdoor time the next day.

Many will have phoned to check in on loved ones they hadn’t been able to visit for months.

At the UK Covid Inquiry last week, we learnt that national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch described the process of deleting his WhatsApp texts as a “pre-bed ritual”.

Professor Jason Leitch.

This admission was made in a group chat that included a Scottish Government director of external affairs, who reminded participants that everything they said in it was “FOI recoverable”.

In other words, under Freedom of Information laws, the public have a right to access it.

Sourdough starters…and Joe Wicks?

This revelation has sparked fresh criticism of the lack of transparency in the Scottish Government and among senior officials during the pandemic.

But maybe we’re being too harsh.

Perhaps this group of key players in Scotland’s Covid response were discussing things not relevant to the inquiry now being held.

They might have been giving one another updates on the progress of their sourdough starters, or talking about they were getting on with Joe Wicks’ exercise regime.

But if that was the case: why the secrecy?

It’s a question that has been asked of the Scottish Government too.

It has said it is satisfied that all steps are being taken to meet the inquiry’s requests for information.

Nicola Sturgeon said she had ‘nothing to hide’ over Covid messages. Image: PA.

In a statement released on X, Nicola Sturgeon said her messages communicated through “informal means” were handed to the inquiry last year.

She added that while the messages had not been “retained” on her own device, she had obtained copies which had since been passed over.

Her statement came after counsel to the UK Covid Inquiry said last week that the former first minister appeared to have “retained no messages whatsoever” from the pandemic.

Amid criticism of the clear-the-chat culture that seems to have taken hold among officials during the pandemic, SNP politicians have lined up to trot out the same line in defence of their colleagues.

Namely, that, unlike the ne’er-do-wells and schemers that occupy the UK government, the Scottish Government didn’t conduct its important business via WhatsApp during the pandemic, thank-you-very-much.

Bold move

It’s a bold move to piously claim you are better than rest while simultaneously trying to defend the indefensible.

Officials shouldn’t have been routinely deleting messages during the crisis.

As soon as they knew an inquiry was coming down the tracks, everything should have been saved.

Boris Johnson’s has been rightly criticised for his own lack of transparency over WhatsApp messages related to his pandemic decision-making.

Boris Johnson. Image: Andrew Boyers/PA Wire

But there seems to be a growing belief among some SNP supporters that the many lies and crimes of the former prime minister are a justifiable barrier to any criticism of the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

If we wouldn’t give the UK Government the benefit of the doubt over the mass-deletion of messages between officials then that grace shouldn’t be offered to the Scottish Government, either.

Not for politicians to judge relevance of messages

Maybe Scottish Government officials are telling the truth, and they didn’t ever discuss the Coronavirus response via WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

That would have been really easy to prove if they had kept all their messages.

Instead they conducted themselves like a married middle-aged man trying to conceal an illicit affair.

Senior politicians, including Nicola Sturgeon, assured the public that all relevant materials would be retained.

But it shouldn’t have been for politicians to decide what was relevant or not.

The best the public can now hope for is an incomplete picture. And when you consider the collective trauma, loss and heartbreak experienced during the pandemic, that really isn’t good enough.

