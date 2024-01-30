Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior

An ‘upside down’ house in Wormit with superb river views is on the market for £475,000.

The house on Westwater Place boasts panoramic views across the Tay from its upper level living room.

Floor-to-ceiling glazed doors stretch across one wall of the living room, framing the vista. These slide open, giving access to a sheltered balcony.

The home’s owners have comprehensively upgraded the house. A new kitchen and new bathrooms are part of a complete overhaul that has transformed it into a beautiful family home.

The living room has a remote-controlled electric fire with a media wall above that has a large screen TV neatly fitted into it.

The modern kitchen has a high-gloss finish, quality appliances and a utility room with door to the back garden.

Adjacent to the living room is a versatile room that is currently used as a family room but could be a fifth bedroom or a home office.

The en suite master bedroom is on the upper level and also enjoys outstanding views.

On the lower level are three double bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom and an integral double garage.

The front garden has a patio, rockery and large parking area. The rear garden has another patio and an expanse of lawn.

It’s on sale with KW Scotland for offers over £475,000.