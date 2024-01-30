Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior

The 4 bedroom home on Westwater Place enjoys a panoramic vista over the Tay.

By Jack McKeown
Tay views don't get much better. Image: KW Scotland.
Tay views don't get much better. Image: KW Scotland.

An ‘upside down’ house in Wormit with superb river views is on the market for £475,000.

The house on Westwater Place boasts panoramic views across the Tay from its upper level living room.

Floor-to-ceiling glazed doors stretch across one wall of the living room, framing the vista. These slide open, giving access to a sheltered balcony.

The £475k home has its living areas upstairs. Image: KW Scotland.
The living room has floor-to-ceiling glazing. Image: KW Scotland.

The home’s owners have comprehensively upgraded the house. A new kitchen and new bathrooms are part of a complete overhaul that has transformed it into a beautiful family home.

The living room has a remote-controlled electric fire with a media wall above that has a large screen TV neatly fitted into it.

The modern kitchen has a high-gloss finish, quality appliances and a utility room with door to the back garden.

Adjacent to the living room is a versatile room that is currently used as a family room but could be a fifth bedroom or a home office.

The en suite master bedroom is on the upper level and also enjoys outstanding views.

The house enjoys some impressive sunsets. Image: KW Scotland.

On the lower level are three double bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom and an integral double garage.

The front garden has a patio, rockery and large parking area. The rear garden has another patio and an expanse of lawn.

It’s on sale with KW Scotland for offers over £475,000.

 

 

 

