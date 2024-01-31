GEORGE CRAN: New dawn at Dundee after sensational Owen Beck return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: New dawn at Dundee after sensational Owen Beck return

The Dark Blues have put a healthy squad together for a potential top-six bid.

Owen Beck impressed once more for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Owen Beck is back at Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
By George Cran

Beck is back and Dundee are on the move.

The Dark Blues are about to emerge from the January transfer window and into the second half of the season as a very strong outfit.

The squad is as good as it’s been for years at Dens Park.

You’ve got solid, dependable Premiership performers in the shape of Trevor Carson, Joe Shaughnessy, Ricki Lamie, Curtis Main and Jordan McGhee.

You’ve got talented youngsters like Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Malachi Boateng, Fin Robertson and Charlie Reilly.

Good options in attack in the shape of Amadou Bakayoko, Zach Robinson and Scott Tiffoney.

And then there’s some stardust to sprinkle over the top – more now that Owen Beck has returned.

Dundee’s Owen Beck and Luke McCowan celebrate at Fir Park. Image: SNS.

I’d include Luke McCowan in that bracket and Michael Mellon looks like he could well be a star in the making, too.

Plus there’s Antonio Portales to come back and a few others who have shown themselves capable at this level.

Unlike Dundee

That’s a very healthy squad with all sorts of options to go with for manager Tony Docherty.

I’m not sure what to make of all this, I have to admit.

Where is the Dundee who leave all their business to five minutes before the deadline?!

Where’s the chaos?!

Well, it is Dundee, so there will be chaos around somewhere.

But it does feel like the beginning of a new era at Dens Park.

The manager is getting backed like we haven’t seen for a while, the new stadium and the Burnley partnership are all big steps forward.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty.
The board has backed Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

It would have felt like a new era anyway, even if Beck didn’t come back.

The Wales U/21 international, though, can transform this team from a mid-table side with an outside chance of a top-six finish into a bona fide top-six challenger.

It’s obvious Dundee have missed Beck since he went back down to Liverpool.

They just didn’t have a like-for-like replacement at left wing-back. Difficult to do that, of course.

Owen Beck is a super player

There were defensive options in the likes of Owen Dodgson and Aaron Donnelly or an attacking one with Dara Costelloe.

Beck gives both sides of that coin – those driving runs from full-back combined with good delivery and a tenacity in defence that makes him stand out.

Dundee FC added Owen Dodgson earlier in the transfer window. Image: SNS.

But a super player and one very welcome back at Dens Park – just ask the fans who turned out to applaud him into the training centre!

A real attacking threat from left wing-back and a goalscorer in Michael Mellon (if he can continue his impressive start) and a playmaker in Luke McCowan combined with that solid squad makes Dundee a fearsome outfit to take on.

And with five places getting a European slot in the Premiership, it really could be a memorable season at Dens.

Beck is back and good times are ahead.

