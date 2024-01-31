Plans for 4-metre-wide ‘linear’ house in Broughty Ferry refused

Plans for a four-metre-wide house in Broughty Ferry have been refused.

The three-bedroom home on Fintry Place would have been constructed on a builder’s yard between existing houses.

Plans lodged with Dundee City Council showed the building would take “linear form”, measuring 15.6 metres by just 4.2 metres, and with a height of 6.4 metres.

The house would have had three bedrooms, spread across two floors, and parking spaces for two cars.

Architects Gauldie Wright & Partners said in a planning statement: “The proposal will result in the reuse of a brownfield site within Broughty Ferry, removing a builder’s yard from a mainly residential area.

“The proposed use is small scale and will not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of residents while creating an appropriate function for the site.

“The design of the proposed new home will compliment its surroundings and provide a better streetscape on Fintry Place.”

However, eight objections were lodged over the proposals.

Concerns were raised about the height of the home, privacy, a loss of light for neighbouring houses, damage to trees and the size of the plot.

A planning official at Dundee City Council rejected the proposals.

A report on the decision said the property would have a “detrimental” impact on neighbouring houses due to a loss of daylight and the proximity to the other homes.

It also said that the plot could not accommodate the house “in an acceptable manner” and that it would not provide enough garden space to satisfy council policies.

The report concluded: “In summary, the application has been refused because the application is contrary to the development plan in terms of the provision of garden ground, the scale and design of the house, the impact on residential amenity for neighbours to the site, and adverse impact on Forthill Conservation Area.

“There are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify approval of planning permission in this instance and it is therefore recommended that planning permission be refused.”