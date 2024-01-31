Plans for 4-metre-wide ‘linear’ house in Broughty Ferry refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Plans for 4-metre-wide ‘linear’ house in Broughty Ferry refused

Eight people objected to the proposals for the three-bedroom home.

By Ellidh Aitken
A photomontage of what the 4-metre-wide home would have looked like. Image: Gauldie Wright & Partners Architects Limited/Dundee City Council
A photomontage of what the 4-metre-wide home would have looked like. Image: Gauldie Wright & Partners Architects Limited/Dundee City Council

Plans for a four-metre-wide house in Broughty Ferry have been refused.

The three-bedroom home on Fintry Place would have been constructed on a builder’s yard between existing houses.

Plans lodged with Dundee City Council showed the building would take “linear form”, measuring 15.6 metres by just 4.2 metres, and with a height of 6.4 metres.

The house would have had three bedrooms, spread across two floors, and parking spaces for two cars.

How the Fintry Place site currently looks. Image: Google Street View

Architects Gauldie Wright & Partners said in a planning statement: “The proposal will result in the reuse of a brownfield site within Broughty Ferry, removing a builder’s yard from a mainly residential area.

“The proposed use is small scale and will not have any detrimental impact on the amenity of residents while creating an appropriate function for the site.

“The design of the proposed new home will compliment its surroundings and provide a better streetscape on Fintry Place.”

However, eight objections were lodged over the proposals.

Concerns were raised about the height of the home, privacy, a loss of light for neighbouring houses, damage to trees and the size of the plot.

Plans for 4-metre-wide home refused due to ‘detrimental’ neighbour impact

A planning official at Dundee City Council rejected the proposals.

A report on the decision said the property would have a “detrimental” impact on neighbouring houses due to a loss of daylight and the proximity to the other homes.

It also said that the plot could not accommodate the house “in an acceptable manner” and that it would not provide enough garden space to satisfy council policies.

The report concluded: “In summary, the application has been refused because the application is contrary to the development plan in terms of the provision of garden ground, the scale and design of the house, the impact on residential amenity for neighbours to the site, and adverse impact on Forthill Conservation Area.

“There are no material considerations of sufficient weight to justify approval of planning permission in this instance and it is therefore recommended that planning permission be refused.”

More from Dundee

Logan Cumming appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram.
Dundee teen's drive-by airgun shooting spree described to court
Wrestler Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.
Iconic wrestler Jake 'The Snake' Roberts heading for Dundee
James Crossan avoided a prison sentence.
Dundee son who drained elderly father's savings spared prison
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Dozens of residents and staff affected as Dundee care home faces closure
Missing Dundee man, Craig Brett, 50.
Police in Dundee city centre after disappearance of man, 50
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.
Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years
Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy shares throwback picture before transforming her life through fitness
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
'Very strong' winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph…
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied
Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
'Lifeline' Dundee bus routes set to be axed within weeks

Conversation