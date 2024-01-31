5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus flats for £50k and under

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus flats for £50k and under

Buying a home doesn't have to cost the earth. We've found five nice flats that cost less than twice the average salary.

This £50k flat in Arbroath comes with off street parking. Image: TSPC.
This £50k flat in Arbroath comes with off street parking. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

Buying a home can be an expensive business.

Property hotspots such as St Andrews regularly see flats change hands for well over £1 million. 

It’s perfectly possible to find a modest but pleasant home for much less, however. Indeed you can own a nice little flat for £50,000 or below. That’s less than many people spend on a new car.

Look online and there are plenty of flats in Tayside and Fife with asking prices of well under £50,000.

Many of these should come with their own warnings, however. Most are being sold through auction sites, where there are hefty fees attached and you have very few rights once the gavel has fallen.

Others come with sitting tenants and are only suitable for investors. And some are empty shells requiring £10,000s to be spent on renovation works.

There is some wheat among the chaff, however. All of the flats we’ve found are untenanted, being sold through normal estate agents with the usual buyer protections, and are in ready-to-move-in condition.

Arbroath

This ground floor flat is on a quiet street in Arbroath. Image: TSPC.

Located on a quiet street a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Arbroath is this one-bedroom flat.

It has it’s own main door so there’s no worrying about messy mutual closes or broken security entry doors.

Inside everything is brand new. The kitchen and bathroom are both very modern and the flat is ready to move in to.

The kitchen is brand new. Image: TSPC.

Gas central heating and double glazing make it a cheap home to run. There is a living room, double bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. The flat even comes with its own utility room.

Perhaps best of all, there’s a driveway with off street parking in addition to a shared garden/drying green.

It’s on sale for o/o £50,000.

Dundee

Dundee’s amenities are close to this ground floor flat. Image: TSPC.

Sibbald Street is a quiet cul-de-sac off Dundee’s Dens Road. The city’s two football stadiums are nearby, Albert Street’s shops are a short walk away, and the city centre isn’t far either.

This ground floor apartment has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The living room gets plenty of natural light. Image: TSPC.

Two large windows ensure the living room is a bright place. The kitchen and bathroom are both in good condition and the flat has electric heating.

It’s on sale for o/o £49,999.

Crieff

Could £50,000 get you a stone-built flat with a bay window near central Crieff? It most certainly could. Image: Zoopla.

A stone built flat with a bay window and a one-minute walk to the centre of town could cost upwards of £500,000 in Edinburgh or St Andrews.

In the lovely market town of Crieff it costs just a tenth of that. This top floor flat has a bay window and a second window in its bright living room.

Located on King Street, it’s just a few steps from James Square and the town’s main street.

The accommodation consists of a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

It’s on sale with a guide price of £50,000.

Lochgelly

This flat in Lochgelly is cheap to buy and run. Image: Zoopla.

This ground floor flat on Lochgelly’s Main Street is just a short distance from bakeries, takeaways, shops and cafes. The village’s train station is also within walking distance.

Inside it’s modest but nicely appointed. There’s an open plan living room/kitchen and a double bedroom. The bathroom has a useful storage cupboard.

The open plan living room/kitchen. Image: Zoopla.

Double glazing, gas central heating and the lowest council tax band make it a cheap flat to run.

It’s on sale for o/o £45,000.

Brechin

This upper floor flat in Brechin has a modern interior. Image: TSPC.

Brechin hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in October when Storm Babet caused widespread flooding.

It’s a pleasant little town with great transport links, however, and being on the top floor this Trinity Road flat shouldn’t be at any risk from future floods.

The spacious kitchen is nice and modern. Image: TSPC.

It’s been nicely done up, with a new kitchen, modern bathroom with walk-in shower, and double bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors. The bright lounge has two windows and a feature fire surround.

There’s double glazing and electric heating.

It’s on sale for o/o £50,000.

 

More from Property

Tay views don't get much better. Image: KW Scotland.
Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior
106 Pilmuir Street is up for sale for offers over £450,000. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
£450k Dunfermline family home combines period features with modern living
Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, is for sale for £165,000.
Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k
C-listed Liffe House, near Dundee, is for sale.
Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million
16 West Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k
West Balbairdie has 22 acres of land and a heated pool. Image: Rettie.
Enormous £1m home in rural Fife has heated indoor pool, annex flat and 22…
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property
£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala
Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices
The Garden Cottage Dunnichen
The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k

Conversation