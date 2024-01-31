Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse

Paul Buttler, 38, ranted 'that f***ing stupid b*tch knows how to ruin a party' after a request to turn down music in staff quarters.

By Ross Gardiner
Paul Buttler at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Paul Buttler at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An agency chef from London has been fined after kicking off at management two weeks after starting at an Angus hotel.

Paul Buttler, from Chingford, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the Glenesk Hotel.

Buttler was in another staff member’s room listening to music when a request was made to keep the noise down.

The 38-year-old kicked off and began making derogatory remarks.

Sheriff Robert More fined him £45, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

Staff quarters quarrel

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “On the evening of September 15 2023, the complainer was working at the locus and finished at 11pm.

“The accused had been working in the kitchen and finished his shift.

“Staff members heard loud music coming from another staff member’s bedroom.

“They attended and asked for the music to be turned down.

“The accused was within the staff member’s bedroom and thereafter left the room and went back downstairs to reception.

“The accused came downstairs, shouting loudly.”

Glenesk Hotel
Glenesk Hotel.

Buttler declared: “That f***ing stupid b*tch knows how to ruin a party.”

Mr Hamilton added: “He continued to rant, he was asked to leave the hotel.

“He started arguing with one of the staff members, calling him a ‘f***ing lunatic’ and a ‘nutter’.

“He was right up in the complainer’s face.”

When police attended, Buttler told them: “I refuse the charges.”

Back in England

Buttler admitted acting in a manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm at the Edzell High Street hotel.

He pled guilty to shouting and swearing at others, acting aggressively and repeatedly refusing to desist when requested to.

A plea of not guilty to allegations he was in possession of a knife at the time was accepted.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was working on an agency basis.

“He’d been there shy of two weeks.

“There was a bit of to-ing and fro-ing.

“Accommodation was provided as part of the agency work.

“He’s left the area.”

Mr Rennie explained his client is now receiving Universal Credit.

Sheriff More told Buttler: “This was all completely avoidable.”

