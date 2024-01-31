Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse

An agency chef from London has been fined after kicking off at management two weeks after starting at an Angus hotel.

Paul Buttler, from Chingford, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the Glenesk Hotel.

Buttler was in another staff member’s room listening to music when a request was made to keep the noise down.

The 38-year-old kicked off and began making derogatory remarks.

Sheriff Robert More fined him £45, plus a £10 victim surcharge.

Staff quarters quarrel

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “On the evening of September 15 2023, the complainer was working at the locus and finished at 11pm.

“The accused had been working in the kitchen and finished his shift.

“Staff members heard loud music coming from another staff member’s bedroom.

“They attended and asked for the music to be turned down.

“The accused was within the staff member’s bedroom and thereafter left the room and went back downstairs to reception.

“The accused came downstairs, shouting loudly.”

Buttler declared: “That f***ing stupid b*tch knows how to ruin a party.”

Mr Hamilton added: “He continued to rant, he was asked to leave the hotel.

“He started arguing with one of the staff members, calling him a ‘f***ing lunatic’ and a ‘nutter’.

“He was right up in the complainer’s face.”

When police attended, Buttler told them: “I refuse the charges.”

Back in England

Buttler admitted acting in a manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm at the Edzell High Street hotel.

He pled guilty to shouting and swearing at others, acting aggressively and repeatedly refusing to desist when requested to.

A plea of not guilty to allegations he was in possession of a knife at the time was accepted.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was working on an agency basis.

“He’d been there shy of two weeks.

“There was a bit of to-ing and fro-ing.

“Accommodation was provided as part of the agency work.

“He’s left the area.”

Mr Rennie explained his client is now receiving Universal Credit.

Sheriff More told Buttler: “This was all completely avoidable.”

