LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at Livi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at Livi

The Dark Blues can pile the pressure on the Dons at Pittodrie says Wilkie.

Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon made an instant Dundee impact - can he continue that at Aberdeen? Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee go to Aberdeen tomorrow night with no fear.

The Dark Blues have shown already this season they can compete with the bigger teams in the Premiership.

And all the pressure is on the Dons at Pittodrie.

It’s the perfect time for Dundee to visit.

The players at Pittodrie are under pressure, manager Barry Robson too, after a poor first half of the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen lost to Hearts
Dundee go to Aberdeen after the Dons were beaten by Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS

Things can go either way in this situation – either the players react positively to lift that pressure or they can’t and the home crowd gets on top of them.

It’s a good situation for Dundee.

And all you have to do is look at the league table – the Dark Blues have been better than Aberdeen so far this season, they’ve got more points.

Recent form

Even though last week’s game at Hearts ended with a poor collapse in the second half, that trip to Tynecastle can still give Tony Docherty and his team faith up the road.

They can go to these places and perform, they can take a strong lead.

Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee go 2-0 up at Hearts. Image: SNS

They do have to learn from what happened in that second half.

But they must remember how well they started that game.

Dundee have also shown they have the tools to do some damage up at Aberdeen.

We saw that at Livingston on Saturday.

Livingston

What a great win for Docherty and his men.

But it could have gone either way.

The penalty miss by Livi was a game-changing moment.

Harry Sharp deserves great credit for standing up strong and making a big save for his team.

Because the hosts had enjoyed the better of the game to that point, despite being a goal down.

Don’t get me started on the decision for that penalty, though.

Harry Sharp saves Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp saves Andrew Shinnie’s penalty. Image: SNS

It was never a penalty in a million years. In or outside the box, it’s not a foul.

Luke McCowan is just trying to make his presence felt and, for me, Jason Holt is looking for the chance to go down.

Even then, I don’t think he’s expecting to win a penalty from that.

It was a poor decision.

The second one was debatable as well.

And Dundee’s third goal was definitely a push by Michael Mellon.

The referee and VAR didn’t have a good day.

Forward options

Michael Mellon celebrates
Dundee new boy Michael Mellon enjoyed a super debut. Image: SNS

Dundee did, though.

From a dark blue point of view, that’s all that matters. It wasn’t their best performance but they took their chances when they came and Livi didn’t.

Docherty now has real options to choose from up front.

Michael Mellon made a super impact on his debut – you can’t ask for a better bow.

He brings something different.

And they’ve got Curtis Main to come good when he gets up to speed too.

Dundee are a dangerous team these days – something Aberdeen could do without.

More from Dundee FC

Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee keeper Harry Sharp reveals homework paid off for Livi penalty stop
Michael Mellon celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from dramatic win at Livingston - including the Mellon man,…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in 'massive' Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke…
Dundee celebrate at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 1-4 Dundee: New boy Michael Mellon shines on dramatic day in West Lothian
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines 'coup' of a signing and what Burnley…
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay
Cammy Kerr
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit
Luke McCowan
Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms

Conversation