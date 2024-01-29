LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at Livi

Dundee go to Aberdeen tomorrow night with no fear.

The Dark Blues have shown already this season they can compete with the bigger teams in the Premiership.

And all the pressure is on the Dons at Pittodrie.

It’s the perfect time for Dundee to visit.

The players at Pittodrie are under pressure, manager Barry Robson too, after a poor first half of the Premiership campaign.

Things can go either way in this situation – either the players react positively to lift that pressure or they can’t and the home crowd gets on top of them.

It’s a good situation for Dundee.

And all you have to do is look at the league table – the Dark Blues have been better than Aberdeen so far this season, they’ve got more points.

Recent form

Even though last week’s game at Hearts ended with a poor collapse in the second half, that trip to Tynecastle can still give Tony Docherty and his team faith up the road.

They can go to these places and perform, they can take a strong lead.

They do have to learn from what happened in that second half.

But they must remember how well they started that game.

Dundee have also shown they have the tools to do some damage up at Aberdeen.

We saw that at Livingston on Saturday.

Livingston

What a great win for Docherty and his men.

But it could have gone either way.

The penalty miss by Livi was a game-changing moment.

Harry Sharp deserves great credit for standing up strong and making a big save for his team.

Because the hosts had enjoyed the better of the game to that point, despite being a goal down.

Don’t get me started on the decision for that penalty, though.

It was never a penalty in a million years. In or outside the box, it’s not a foul.

Luke McCowan is just trying to make his presence felt and, for me, Jason Holt is looking for the chance to go down.

Even then, I don’t think he’s expecting to win a penalty from that.

It was a poor decision.

The second one was debatable as well.

And Dundee’s third goal was definitely a push by Michael Mellon.

The referee and VAR didn’t have a good day.

Forward options

Dundee did, though.

From a dark blue point of view, that’s all that matters. It wasn’t their best performance but they took their chances when they came and Livi didn’t.

Docherty now has real options to choose from up front.

Michael Mellon made a super impact on his debut – you can’t ask for a better bow.

He brings something different.

And they’ve got Curtis Main to come good when he gets up to speed too.

Dundee are a dangerous team these days – something Aberdeen could do without.