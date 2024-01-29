Dundee keeper Harry Sharp reveals homework paid off for Livi penalty stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee keeper Harry Sharp reveals homework paid off for Livi penalty stop

The Dark Blues ran out 4-1 winners at Livingston with young goalie Sharp playing a key role.

By George Cran
Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Harry Sharp knows chances in the Dundee first team don’t come around often – when they do, you have to take them.

The young goalkeeper certainly did that at Livingston after he saved a crucial first-half penalty to help his side to a big victory.

Only a few weeks ago, the 22-year-old was warming the bench for Dunfermline in the Championship.

He returned to his parent club this month and swiftly moved from third choice to man between the sticks.

Sharp made a return to action at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
With No 1 Trevor Carson out at Kilmarnock, Sharp was called upon as a sub when Adam Legzdins went off at Kilmarnock.

And with Carson missing again at Livingston, the youngster made his first Premiership start since Mark McGhee was in charge at Dens Park.

He got his chance and he took it with manager Tony Docherty singling the goalie out for praise post-match.

“Every chance I get I am delighted to be playing for Dundee and I will give my all,” Sharp said.

“It’s always good to get back in the team and I will just keep plugging away and we will see where that takes me.”

Penalty homework

For the penalty save, home work paid off. Though, he was frustrated not to make it two penalty stops when Tete Yengi beat him from the spot in the second half.

“I was delighted with the penalty save,” Sharp added.

“I stood up as long as I could, waited for the strike and stopped it. And luckily the boys have dealt with the rebound too.

Sharp denies Shinnie from the spot. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“I felt confident going into it. I’d done my research with the goalkeeping coach, Alan Combe, and it’s paid off.

“I was quite confident before the second one but unfortunately it has just sneaked in.

“They changed their penalty taker but it didn’t have any effect on me.

“I thought it was going to get overruled personally.

“I don’t think either of the penalties were actually penalties. Owen Dodgson made the tackle on Joel Nouble and he went down quite easily.

“And the first one was actually outside the box.”

