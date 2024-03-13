Dundee 1-0 Aberdeen: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan penalty sends Dee back into top six

Luke McCowan’s third penalty of the season saw Dundee move back into the Premiership’s top six.

The 1-0 scoreline that dispatched a sorry Aberdeen didn’t reflect the dominance of the Dark Blues performance.

It took a second-half penalty from Luke McCowan following a lengthy VAR check to break the deadlock.

Victory, though, was fully deserved as the Dee leapfrogged Hibs and into sixth spot once more.

First half

Dundee suffered a blow pre-match when Owen Beck was ruled out with a groin complaint, joining Josh Mulligan on a lengthening injury list.

That saw Owen Dodgson come in at left wing-back with Dara Costelloe on the right flank.

The Dons made no changes from their weekend cup win over Kilmarnock, though there was a change in the dugout after Neil Warnock’s exit.

The Dark Blues have won just one of the last 21 meetings between the sides but the first half belied that record.

It was one-way traffic with Aberdeen happy to hear the half-time whistle the scores still level.

One fright as Bojan Miovski almost bundled through was all that happened in the Dundee defensive third.

The other was far more busy. Scott Tiffoney and Curtis Main were causing problems, ably supported by McCowan and Lyall Cameron.

It was the latter who went closest for the Dark Blues, seeing a sliding effort blocked by Kelle Roos in the away goal on 20 minutes before firing an effort wide from 12 yards with the goalie beaten.

However, despite knocking on the door throughout the opening half there would be no breakthrough.

Second half

Aberdeen’s task second half was to ensure Dundee rued those missed chances. And they started the period with far more intent.

The Dark Blues struggled to repeat their dominance of the opening 45 – but that didn’t stop them taking the lead on 66 minutes.

A high ball into the area dropped in among a group of players before Tiffoney turned the ball onto the post and wide.

But VAR spotted a handball by Jack MacKenzie in the melee and, after a check on the monitor, referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot.

McCowan stepped up and made no mistake, knocking in his third penalty by sending Roos the wrong way.

Minutes later the result was almost sealed as Tiffoney fed Cameron but the youngster turned his effort wide of the far post.

Dundee were well deserving of their lead but the narrow nature of it meant some nervy moments in the seven minutes of time added on.

However, the Dark Blues got through those to register a major victory in their quest for a top-six finish.

The dominance may not have brought goals but a vital three points nonetheless.

Star Man: Lyall Cameron

Luke McCowan again got the goal but it was his midfield partner that impressed the most.

How Lyall Cameron finished this game without a goal is something only he can answer.

Some real moments of quality from a super talent.

Player Ratings

Dundee FC: McCracken 8, Shaughnessy 7, Portales 7, Donnelly 7, Dodgson 7, Costelloe 6 (Lamie 90), Sylla 8, Cameron 8, McCowan 8, Tiffoney 8 (Robertson 90), Main 7.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Sharp, Astley, Bakayoko, Boateng, Mellon.

Aberdeen: Roos, Devlin, MacKenzie, Shinnie, Gartenmann, McGrath, Barron (Sokler 80), Miovski, Phillips (Clarkson 71), MacDonald, Hoilett (Duk 60).

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Clarkson, McGarry, Polvara, Duncan, Milne.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 8,215