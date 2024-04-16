Craig Levein: Why St Johnstone star Drey Wright can make an instant impact and add a new dimension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: Why St Johnstone star Drey Wright can make an instant impact and add a new dimension

The winger has been out of action for six months.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone star Drey Wright.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is confident that Drey Wright will hit the ground running and give his team a new dimension during the Premiership survival battle.

The former Hibs winger hasn’t yet kicked a ball since Levein took over from Steven MacLean.

But, after six months out, he’s getting very close to a comeback.

And the Perth boss believes last season’s player of the year will be able to make an instant impact on his relegation-threatened team and bring a skillset Saints have been lacking.

“Drey is looking good,” said Levein.

“The fact he’s had the injury before and he’s an experienced player – even when they’ve been out for a long period of time they know what it’s all about when they come back in.

Drey Wright.
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“It’s not like when a kid has been out for a few months and you’re worried if he can rediscover form.

“Once Drey is at the fitness level required I won’t have any hesitation in throwing him in.

“At that age you know when you’re fit and when you’re not fit. And you know how far you can push it during a game.

“I think he’ll be fine.

“I don’t expect any issues about waiting for him to hit form or anything like that. He’ll get straight back into it.”

Creative help

Levein added: “We don’t have another player like Drey in the squad.

“Even though we’ve only got five games left I’d like to see us get better at creating chances.

“He can perform like a winger when he’s higher up the park and like a wing-back.

“But we don’t really have a winger, apart from him. Getting Drey back will give us something different in that regard.”

DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi. Image: SNS

Levein revealed that DJ Jaiyesimi and Dare Olufunwa are in contention to feature in the first of the post-split matches.

“DJ and Dare were out on the grass,” he said. “They might be available a week on Saturday.”

Conversation