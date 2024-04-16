Tony Docherty slams ‘inaccurate and unfair’ comments about Dundee player budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty slams ‘inaccurate and unfair’ comments about Dundee player budget

The Dark Blues boss responded to remarks made by critics, including Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty has hit back at “wholly inaccurate and unfair” comments made about Dundee in recent weeks.

The Dark Blues have come in for heavy criticism of late due to the state of the Dens Park pitch and last week’s postponement of their league clash with Rangers.

That match will now take place on Wednesday evening at Dens after a Tuesday pitch inspection ruled the surface good to go.

It took two pitch inspections to get the game against Motherwell on last weekend.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell inspects the Dens Park pitch ahead of the game at Dundee. Image: SNS

Ahead of that game, Steelmen boss Stuart Kettlewell took to the radio waves to make his feelings known about the situation.

He said: “Motherwell realised in 2022 they had a problem and spent £1.25 million on the pitch.

“I feel strongly on this because when you invest that money, it comes out of my player budget.

“So what then starts to happen is clubs can pay more, I could give you specific examples where they offer more money for certain players.

“And that can come about because you don’t invest that money in your infrastructure and pitch.

“I know some people will disagree and come up with excuses.

“But we are all well-educated people and we can all see that’s the case here.”

‘Wholly inaccurate and unfair’

Dundee boss Docherty, however, insists those comments did “a disservice” to the work done to make the Dark Blues a top-six side.

And he said the remarks, repeated by several other critics of the club, were wide of the mark.

Tony Docherty speaks to the media. Image: SNS.

“To imply money has gone into the squad instead of the pitch is wholly inaccurate and unfair,” Docherty hit back.

“People who have said that should know better, in my opinion.

“It does a real disservice to the squad and the staff for the work that has gone in here.

“The reality is, we are punching four or five places above our weight in this league and that has been down to hard work.

“That’s hard work from the staff and the players.

Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“We had to build from scratch in the summer, we had three signed players.

“We built a squad and built a staff, then improved along the way.

“So for people to imply what they have is inaccurate and unfair. It does a disservice to the football department.”

‘Laser focus’

After securing their top-six berth at Aberdeen on Saturday, Dundee’s attention turned to the re-arranged match with Rangers this midweek.

After some doubt over the venue – St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park was teed up as a backup option – Docherty is pleased to get the match on at Dens Park.

Tony Docherty wants to keep up the Dens feelgood factor. Image: SNS

He added: “We are delighted the game has been confirmed at Dens so we’re very much looking forward to it now.

“We are in a good place after confirming our top-six place and getting the job done.

“There had been real disruption to our preparation before the Aberdeen game but we were laser-focused on that huge game.

“Credit to the players, they were focused on what we had to do and got it done.

“We want to continue that feelgood factor from the weekend.”

Dundee have no fresh injury worries with Owen Beck the only absentee for Wednesday’s game.

Mexican striker Diego Pineda returned to training this week while goalkeeper Trevor Carson is also available.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
3
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser
The Met Office rainfall map for Wednesday shows some showers could hit Dundee. Image: Met Office
Dundee weather forecast ahead of controversial third Rangers clash at Dens
Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK after morning pitch inspection
2
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists there will be no putting the tools away as…
Dens Park
Dundee's SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split…
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
SPFL reveal FULL contingency plan for Dundee v Rangers clash as St Johnstone stadium…
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Tony Docherty handled Dundee pitch fiasco better than Rangers boss Philippe Clement
All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers: What's going to happen ahead of third attempt to play Dens…
6

Conversation