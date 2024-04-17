Perth ex-footballer running 30 half-marathons in 30 days for neighbour’s cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth ex-footballer running 30 half-marathons in 30 days for neighbour’s cancer fight

Fraser Morrison is raising funds to help lifelong neighbour Karen High pay for treatment that's not available on the NHS

By Morag Lindsay
Fraser Morrison running beside busy road early in morning
Fraser Morrison is running 13 miles every day in April. Image: Max Morrison.

A Perth former footballer is halfway through a mammoth challenge inspired by his lifelong neighbour’s battle with bowel cancer.

Fraser Morrison is running 30 half-marathons in 30 days to raise money for Craigie mum Karen High.

The pair have known one another since Fraser, 25, was a baby.

Fraser and Karen’s boys, Jack and Sam, have been pals since childhood.

And the two households are so close that Fraser grew up calling his neighbour Auntie Karen.

Fraser Morrison smiling as he runs
Fraser Morrison on one of his half-marathon runs. Image: Max Morrison.

Karen’s cancer diagnosis in 2017 was a blow for her own family, and for her close-knit community.

At stage four, the cancer was already advanced.

She was initially told she had a year to live, and that the only option was palliative chemotherapy.

But Karen, who was only 51, is made from sterner stuff.

She has since been through countless chemotherapies, major operations and hospital stays.

And Fraser has been so impressed by her courage he is now doing his bit to prolong his Auntie Karen’s life for as long as he possibly can.

Collage of photos of Karen High before and after cancer treatment
Karen High has known Fraser for his whole life. image: Fraser Morrison.

Funds raised from his 30/30 challenge will help Karen’s family pay for treatment that is not available on the NHS.

“The way Karen has faced up to this has been really inspirational,” said Fraser.

“She could have said ‘Oh well that’s me then’ after she was told there was no more treatment on the NHS. But she has kept on persevering

“There’s no money I can raise that will take away her cancer,” he added.

“But I can make sure she has the best opportunity to be around her family for as long as she can.”

From Perth pitches to Manchester pavements

Fraser has always been a fitness fanatic.

The former Craigie Primary and Perth High School pupil played for Kinnoull and Scone Thistle at junior level, and enjoyed a spell with Forfar Athletic’s under-21 side.

Fraser Morrison, arms folded in front of it up building on quayside
Fraser Morrison is raising funds for the neighbour he calls ‘Auntie Karen’. Image: Max Morrison.

But when he suffered his fourth torn hamstring a couple of years ago, he took it as a sign that football wasn’t for him.

Fraser took up running to keep fit and quickly progressed from 1k runs to his first half-marathon.

He moved to Manchester to take up a new job in December.

So he has been getting up at 4.30am to pound the streets of his new city before work.

He is coming back to Perth to complete the challenge though.

Fraser Morrison running past dark buildings in Manchester
4.30am runs are one way to get to know a new city. Image: Max Morrison.

Friends and family members, including Karen’s boys and husband Alan, have said they will try to join him on his 13-mile runs.

And Karen herself is hoping to be with him when he finishes his last half-marathon in their street at the end of the month.

‘You can’t put a price on time’

Karen has now exhausted all the treatments available to her on the NHS.

Her friends and family have already raised thousands of pounds to help pay for private treatment.

And she is grateful that Fraser is supporting her on her own punishing journey.

Fraser Morrison running through darkened streets
Karen is Fraser’s biggest cheerleader. Image: Max Morrison.

She writes on his JustGiving page: “This is no mean feat. And it will take courage, resolve, dedication and determination to go the distance, enduring significant mental challenge and – I’m sure – some pain along the way. In many ways it replicates my marathon journey living with cancer.

“I remain indebted to everyone who has and is currently fundraising to give me the best options for more treatment, and which has undoubtedly given me valuable extra time.

“If it’s one thing I have come to realise through this journey, you can’t put a price on time.”

Supporters can follow Fraser’s progress on Instagram.

His JustGiving page is here.

 

