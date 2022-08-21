I tried the internet’s ‘best workout video’ to burn belly fat and lose inches round your waist – but does it work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I tried the internet’s ‘best workout video’ to burn belly fat and lose inches round your waist – but does it work?

By Saskia Harper
August 21 2022, 5.53am
Does Tiffany Rothe's '10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout' really work?
Does Tiffany Rothe's '10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout' really work?

Like many, I struggle to motivate myself to exercise after a busy day at work.

I was never a sporty child. The nicest thing a PE teacher ever said about me was how helpful I was at tidying up after class – I just wanted it to be over.

Sport and exercise don’t come naturally to me. As an adult, I’ve tried running, yoga, pilates, and nothing quite sticks.

But whenever I get the (rare) urge to exercise, a quick and easy YouTube video usually does the job.

That’s why I decided to try Tiffany Rothe’s ’10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout’, when it was recommended to me on TikTok.

The video promises to help you ‘lose inches off your waist’ just by shaking your hips.

It seemed low energy and at only 11 minutes long, I decided to give it a go.

Burn belly fat

The video was first posted on YouTube by personal trainer and mindset coach, Tiffany Rothe, 11 years ago.

The video has since racked up 37 million views and has been given a second revival thanks to TikTok.

The main movements involve stretching your core and arms, swaying and keeping your stomach pulled in tight.

While it starts off quite slow, it gets more difficult and if you’re doing it right, you should have worked up a light sweat by the end.

For only 10 minutes long, it made me feel like I’d been productive and achieved something. If you just want to move your body, it’s a great workout to do.

My core and stomach muscles felt well worked, and my arms felt tired too.

Does it work?

I completed the workout on my lunch break and, admittedly, while I found it quite tiring, I didn’t feel anything immediately afterwards.

To be honest, I thought it was a bit of a waste of time.

But let me tell you, it’s no joke when you wake up the next morning.

I had to crawl out of bed, my stomach muscles felt so tight. I tried to stretch throughout the day to ease the tension, but it was a struggle.

While it was miserable to be in pain, it was great to know the video had actually worked!

It’s too soon to tell if I’ve lost any inches from my waist, but the muscle pain indicated I might be on track. If you do the workout regularly, I’m sure you’ll begin to see results.

My main advice: Make sure to stretch beforehand – this should help reduce pain the morning after. The video includes a couple of cool down movements at the end, too.

So, if you want a quick and fun way to get moving in the comfort of your own home, Tiffany is the one to go to.

