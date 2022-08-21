I tried the internet’s ‘best workout video’ to burn belly fat and lose inches round your waist – but does it work?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like many, I struggle to motivate myself to exercise after a busy day at work.

I was never a sporty child. The nicest thing a PE teacher ever said about me was how helpful I was at tidying up after class – I just wanted it to be over.

Sport and exercise don’t come naturally to me. As an adult, I’ve tried running, yoga, pilates, and nothing quite sticks.

But whenever I get the (rare) urge to exercise, a quick and easy YouTube video usually does the job.

That’s why I decided to try Tiffany Rothe’s ’10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout’, when it was recommended to me on TikTok.

The video promises to help you ‘lose inches off your waist’ just by shaking your hips.

It seemed low energy and at only 11 minutes long, I decided to give it a go.

Burn belly fat

The video was first posted on YouTube by personal trainer and mindset coach, Tiffany Rothe, 11 years ago.

The video has since racked up 37 million views and has been given a second revival thanks to TikTok.

The main movements involve stretching your core and arms, swaying and keeping your stomach pulled in tight.

While it starts off quite slow, it gets more difficult and if you’re doing it right, you should have worked up a light sweat by the end.

For only 10 minutes long, it made me feel like I’d been productive and achieved something. If you just want to move your body, it’s a great workout to do.

My core and stomach muscles felt well worked, and my arms felt tired too.

Does it work?

I completed the workout on my lunch break and, admittedly, while I found it quite tiring, I didn’t feel anything immediately afterwards.

To be honest, I thought it was a bit of a waste of time.

But let me tell you, it’s no joke when you wake up the next morning.

I had to crawl out of bed, my stomach muscles felt so tight. I tried to stretch throughout the day to ease the tension, but it was a struggle.

While it was miserable to be in pain, it was great to know the video had actually worked!

It’s too soon to tell if I’ve lost any inches from my waist, but the muscle pain indicated I might be on track. If you do the workout regularly, I’m sure you’ll begin to see results.

My main advice: Make sure to stretch beforehand – this should help reduce pain the morning after. The video includes a couple of cool down movements at the end, too.

So, if you want a quick and fun way to get moving in the comfort of your own home, Tiffany is the one to go to.