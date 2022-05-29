The legs up the wall yoga pose taking TikTok by storm – does it really improve sleep and help debloat?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The legs up the wall yoga pose taking TikTok by storm – does it really improve sleep and help debloat?

By Saskia Harper
May 29 2022, 5.53am
We all do strange things in pursuit of relaxation, so when I saw the latest yoga pose going viral on TikTok, I knew I had to try it out.

Taking the app by storm is the viparita karani pose – something so simple, yet you feel so stupid doing it.

All you have to do is lie on your back with your legs up the wall. It’s a simple, accessible, low energy pose many people will be able to do.

The supposed benefits of the pose include improved circulation, stress and anxiety relief, debloating and a better night’s sleep.

As someone who struggles with sleep and occasional bloating (thanks cheese!), I decided to give it a try, to see if it could be the low-maintenance solution to all my problems.

How do I do the TikTok yoga pose?

The viparita karani is probably a beginner’s pose – if I can do it with little struggle, so can most others.

I decided to do it on the bed, as it can be quite harsh on your back lying on the floor.

You’ll have to shoogle yourself up against the wall and lie with your legs so they’re at a right angle up the wall.

Once you’re in position, all you have to do is lie there. You should stay in the pose for no longer than 20 minutes.

I had to ask my 16-year-old brother to take this picture… I will frankly never live it down.

During this time, it can help to focus your mind and take some deep breaths. You could listen to a meditation or use Headspace or Calm to help guide you.

If you’re only looking to experience some of the physical benefits, or you find yourself getting distracted, you could use the time to read, answer some emails or watch a few TikToks.

I did the pose for around 15 minutes once a day, usually close to bed time.

However, you should avoid the pose if you have glaucoma, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or a condition that causes excessive fluid retention.

Does it work?

There’s no denying you feel good after completing the pose and returning to a normal angle.

Who knew something so simple could give you such a rush of endorphins?

However, after doing the pose most days for a few weeks now, I can’t say for certain whether it has improved my sleep, and it certainly hasn’t helped any bloating.

Some nights I’m falling asleep more quickly than normal – this is more common on the nights when I relax while doing the pose and take the time to do it properly.

But some nights it takes me much longer. These tend to be the nights where I’m distracted while doing it, or have other things to do between finishing it and going to sleep.

I would say, if you dedicate yourself to a relaxing experience and focus your mind, there are improvements to be seen.

But if, like me, you often have a thousand thoughts in your head at bedtime and find it hard to block them out, a guided meditation or sleep story might be more helpful.

