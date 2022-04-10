TikTok is going crazy for this face freezing fad – but does it actually work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

TikTok is going crazy for this face freezing fad – but does it actually work?

By Saskia Harper
April 10 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 10 2022, 6.01pm
Post Thumbnail

As a young woman I’m often told of the best creams, serums and moisturisers to buy to prevent wrinkles in my later years.

At 25, stopping wrinkles isn’t one of the things at the top of my priorities list.

But for many, wrinkles can be a source of anxiety, low self-esteem and insecurity.

So when I saw someone my age on TikTok icing her face as part of her skincare routine, I decided to give it a try.

Here’s what happened when I decided to ice my face every day for a week.

Why should I ice my face?

The practise is recommended by Vogue, carried out by various celebrities and recently took TikTok by storm.

It is thought icing your face reduces puffiness and swelling, minimises under-eye bags and brightens your complexion, giving your skin a healthy glow.

@sugarfaceskincare

#icecup #linkinbio #icetherapy #skincare #fypシ #beauty #natural #skin #acne #acneskim #acnescarring #pih #UltaBeautyatTarget #TalkCurlyToMe #tiktok

♬ BARELY BREATHING – Grant Averill

Icing can be done by literally just rubbing ice on your face, plunging your face into an ice bath, or by rubbing freezing cold products on your face, such as spoons or rollers.

Whichever way is least uncomfortable for you is the one to choose.

How do I do it?

After seeing them on TikTok, I decided to buy an icing cup – you put the plastic handle part into the cup and fill it up with water, then put it in the freezer.

Once frozen, take it out and separate the two pieces from each other.

Once separated, it should look like this.

Then, it’s just as simple as rubbing the freezing cold ice block on your face.

I tend to wait until it’s been out of the freezer a few minutes to do so, to ensure it glides across the face and doesn’t get stuck or give you an ice burn.

Maybe there’s a knack I don’t know about, but I tend to rub it in circular motions, beginning with the least sensitive part of my face.

Action shot.

I find starting with my forehead causes the least shock to the system, before tentatively doing my temples, nose, cheeks, chin and upper lip.

You could also do your jawline and neck (if you’re feeling brave enough…).

Once you’re finished, gently pat your skin dry with a towel and put the cup or utensil of your choice back in the freezer for using next time.

While it’s definitely difficult to get started (particularly on a cold day), your skin does get used to it and it becomes more bearable the longer you persist.

Does it work?

Well, I’ve only done it for a week so far, so I’ll have to wait a few years to see if it has kept those pesky wrinkles at bay.

However, I did find the regular icing made my face less puffy and gave my skin a healthy glow.

Skin: Bright red. Chin: Dripping wet. Dignity: On the floor.

I usually ice my skin before bed.

But it’s a great thing to do before an event or going out for the day, for long-lasting results others will be able to see.

If you’re not afraid of a little cold and don’t mind waiting for long-term results, I’d recommend you add facial icing to your skin care routine.

Impatient and looking for something more short-term? You may just have to chill…

