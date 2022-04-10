Perth taxi fares to rise by 15% as firms struggle with rising fuel costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth taxi fares to rise by 15% as firms struggle with rising fuel costs

By Claire Warrender
April 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 10 2022, 10.07am
Anddy Lothian says Perth taxi fares had to rise.
Anddy Lothian of Ace Taxis says the rise is bitter sweet.

Perth taxi fares are increasing by 15% to help companies cope with the soaring cost of fuel.

Councillors agreed tariffs must rise following an 11-year price freeze.

The move has been welcomed by taxi firms, who said drivers were leaving in their droves as they struggled to make ends meet.

But Anddy Lothian of Ace Taxis described it as bitter sweet as it means costs will now be passed on to customers.

“We don’t really want to be putting fares up because we’re scared we’ll lose customers,” he said.

“It seems steep but it’s down to necessity.

“And actually, the 15% increase won’t even cover the rising cost of fuel.”

Taking account of rising costs

Perth and Kinross Council’s licensing committee heard there had been no increase in tariffs since 2011.

Licensing manager Debra Gilkison said: “With increased costs in fuel and associated running costs, it is proposed that the licensing committee consider increasing the tariffs to take account of these ongoing costs.”

Almost 100 taxi operators were asked whether they would like fares to stay the same or rise by 5%, 7% or 10%.

Perth taxi fares are rising by 15%
Perth taxi fares were reviewed by licensing officials.

And of the 75 respondents, 68 said 10%.

However, councillors said that wasn’t enough and agreed an even higher increase of 15%.

Anddy said taxi companies and drivers were not being greedy.

“It’s more than we hoped for but it’s less than 1.5% a year over 11 years,” he said.

“It pales into insignificance compared to what the rail and bus industries have got over that time.

“But we’re grateful for it. We’re grateful the council listened.”

Perth taxi fares had to rise

He added: “We didn’t want to put fares up but from an economical point of view we had to.

“And we really hope people will take into consideration the difficulties we’re facing and how long it’s been since tariffs rose.

“We were losing drivers left, right and centre because they just couldn’t make money.”

Taxi drivers all over Scotland are really feeling the pinch.”

Anddy Lothian, Ace Taxis.

Anddy hopes the decision on Perth taxi fares will prompt other local authorities to also increase tariffs.

“It’s not just us who are struggling,” he said.

“Taxi drivers all over Scotland are really feeling the pinch.”

However, while the increase has been agreed by the committee, the public now gets a say.

People will have a month to respond once the rise is advertised in a local newspaper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]