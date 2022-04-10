Sweet treats: Get stuck into these delicious vegan hot cross buns this Easter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

​Looking for a must-try vegan sweet treat this Easter? Then look no further.

This recipe from Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses, grains and chestnuts brand – is perfect for Easter celebrations.

Plant-based hot cross bun are ideal for you to cook up this Easter and the best thing about making them at home is that you can enjoy then fresh out of the oven.

Chestnuts are the ideal ingredient for plant-based cooking due to their creamy texture and nutty flavour.

These hot cross buns are a real labour of love, but they’re so worth it once they’re ready.

Lightly toast and serve with a smear of butter, or a spoonful of jam.

Vegan hot cross buns

Makes 12

Ingredients

50g plant-based butter

300ml dairy-free milk

500g strong white bread flour

7g sachet fast-action yeast

70g caster sugar

1 tbsp mixed spice

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

70g mixed peel

1 x 180g pouch of Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts, roughly chopped

3 tbsp apricot jam, to glaze

Method

Put the butter and milk in a saucepan over a low heat and stir until the butter has melted. Heat until just simmering, then remove from the heat and allow to cool a little. Sieve the flour into a large mixing bowl, then stir through the yeast, sugar, spices and salt. Pour in the milk and stir with a wooden spoon until brought together into a sticky dough. Dust a clean work surface with flour, then tip the dough out on to the surface. Dust with a little more flour, then knead for six minutes or until the dough is elastic and smooth. Lightly oil a clean mixing bowl, then place the dough in the bowl, cover with a tea towel and place somewhere warm for one hour to prove. Once the dough has doubled in size, tip back out on to a clean surface and flatten out with your hands. Add the mixed peel and chopped chestnuts and knead again until the chestnuts are evenly spread throughout the dough. Place the dough back in the oiled bowl, cover, then leave again to double in size. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Gently punch out the air in the dough, then tip back on to a clean surface. Divide into 12 pieces, then roll each into a smooth ball and place on to the baking tray spaced out by a couple of centimetres. Cover with lightly oiled cling film, then prove for a final 45 minutes to one hour. Meanwhile, mix 70g plain flour with a couple of tablespoons of water to create a pipeable paste. Put into a piping bag. Heat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7.

Pipe the paste into crosses over the buns, then place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Once the buns have cooled, heat the jam in the microwave for a few seconds or until loosened, then sieve to remove any lumps. Brush on to the buns and set aside until ready to serve.

