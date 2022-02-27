Sweet treats: Try out Phil Vickery’s squidgy Creme Egg brownies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Try out Phil Vickery’s squidgy Creme Egg brownies

Now that Easter chocolates are back on supermarket shelves, why not use them as ingredients in your baking?
By Jennifer McLaren
February 27 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
It’s the all-important question … how do you make a brownie even better? Add a Creme Egg, of course!

And if you start practising now, you’ll be sure to have these Creme Egg brownies perfected for Easter.

“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says celebrity chef Phil Vickery.

“Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”

Phil Vickery’s Creme Egg brownie

Serves 8

Phil Vickery’s Creme Egg brownie.

Ingredients

  • 2tbsp golden syrup
  • 110g salted butter, softened
  • 150g caster sugar
  • 150g bitter chocolate
  • 75g plain flour, sifted
  • 4 eggs, at room temperature
  • Finely grated zest of 1 large orange
  • 4 Creme Eggs, halved
  • Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/ 350F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 20 centimetre square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well.
  2. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.
  3. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy.
  4. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly.
  5. Pop into the oven and cook for 35-40 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting.
  6. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

