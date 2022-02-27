Meet the Perthshire woman saving Scotland’s red squirrels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the Perthshire woman saving Scotland’s red squirrels

By Scott Milne
February 27 2022, 7.00am
red squirrels scotland
Ann-Marie Macmaster checking out a camera as part of her work.

Tayside is at the heart of the fight to save red squirrels being wiped out in Scotland.

I spent a day with Ann-Marie MacMaster, who has been the Tayside conservation officer with Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels (SSSR) for more than four years.

Conservationists are concentrating their efforts on an area between Angus and Perthshire in order to prevent the indigenous species being eradicated by their grey cousins.

Ann-Marie and colleagues like her are on the frontline of that struggle.

“Living in Perth and Kinross, you see red squirrels quite a lot. Even now, four years in, it makes me smile when I see them.

“They are the reason I do this work,” she says.
red squirrels scotlandFrom her Blairgowrie office she oversees the efforts to prevent their greys from encroaching further north.

Part of that involves the unpleasant task of killing greys – but Ann-Marie and her colleagues recognise it’s the only way to protect the red squirrel population in Scotland.

“At the end of the day, the most useful thing anybody can do to help a red squirrel is to get rid of a grey,” she explains.

Why are red squirrels under threat?

Grey squirrels are a threat to their auburn cousin, bringing disease and taking over habitat.

It is estimated there is just over 160,000 native red squirrels left in the UK, most of which are in Scotland.

Greys were first introduced to the UK in the 19th century have spread across most of the country since, leaving the reds flailing.

Reds and greys currently co-exist in areas such as Fife and south Perthshire.

But many conservationists expect reds to eventually die out from any area where greys have found a secure footing.

That’s why efforts are being focussed in places such as north Angus and Perthshire in order to prevent further spread of greys.

Volunteers support vital squirrel protection work

Ann-Marie relies on volunteers to help monitor and capture grey squirrels in the area.

Volunteers such as Ian Kellie, who lives in the outskirts of Coupar Angus.

Ian agreed to have a trap set in his garden after some grey sightings.

I joined Ann-Marie as she paid him a visit to see how things have been.

red squirrels scotland
Ann-Marie MacMaster checks a trap while volunteer Ian Kellie re-baits it.

The trap Ann-Marie helped him set up has caught a handful of greys in the past, but there was nothing during our visit.

Ian said: “We need to save red squirrels and I wanted to do my bit for the greater good.”

Ann-Marie has to keep in constant contact with her network of volunteers.

She said: “If someone is away on holiday, it’s important they let us know so we can deactivate the trap.

“We wouldn’t want a grey to get caught in one while no one is around to deal with it. That would just be cruel.”

Where in Tayside and Fife are the key areas for protecting squirrels?

Another part of Ann-Marie’s work involves placing small cameras where greys sightings have been reported through the SSSR website.

A lot of her time is spent verifying these reports.

red squirrels scotland
A map showing red and grey squirrel sightings. Angus and Perthshire has become something of a battleground for red squirrel conservation efforts.

One of Ann-Marie’s greatest frustrations can be dealing with the fallout from well-meaning squirrel vigilantes.

She get calls from people who have set up traps in their garden and taken it upon themselves to “remove” greys from the area.

They often drive the trapped grey to a random spot far away from where they were caught before releasing them.

They think they are doing the right thing.

But their well-meaning gesture can be catastrophic.

Without detailed knowledge of the area, a person could release a grey squirrel into a red safe spot, threatening the native species further.

What does ‘removing’ a grey squirrel mean?

The reality of “removing” greys is gruesome.

When officials say they “remove” greys, that means they are killed to ensure they don’t spread to a red territory.

Ann-Marie wants there to be a greater understanding of this so well-intentioned people do not inadvertently make matters worse.

She said: “It’s not pleasant, but it is the reality of what we have to do to protect the reds.”

