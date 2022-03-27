Sweet Treats: Tuck into these strawberry and Comvita Mānuka honey delights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These recipes from Comvita Mānuka Honey are for tasty sweet treats for different times of the day, that can be made using local strawberries.

This New Zealand Honey is known for its incredible health benefits as well as unique and rich flavour.

Manuka also contains unique topical antibacterial and health benefits, including support for wound healing, combatting staph infections and helping treat acne and scarring.

Why not sweeten up your strawberry on toast by adding some ricotta and manuka honey, then indulge later on with some strawberry carrot cakes.

Strawberry, ricotta and mānuka breakfast toast

Ingredients

¼ cup ricotta cheese

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp Comvita MGO 30+ Mānuka Blend honey plus more for the drizzle

4 pieces of bread, toasted

8 strawberries, hulled and sliced

Method

In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta, lemon juice, zest, and mānuka honey. Spread the ricotta mixture onto the slices of toasted bread, layer strawberry slices over top. Drizzle a little mānuka honey over the toast.

Strawberry carrot cake

Ingredients

For the cakes:

2 cups grated carrot

1 cup chopped strawberries (fresh

or frozen)

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup Comvita UMF 5+ mānuka honey

2 eggs

1 cup quick oats

2 cups almond flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

For the coconut honey frosting:

2 tbsp melted coconut butter

1 tsp Comvita UMF 5+ Mānuka Honey

2 tbsp milk of choice

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C/145 Fan/320F/Gas Mark 3. Grease and line a mini loaf pan or square baking pan with baking paper. Combine the wet and dry ingredients together, then fold in strawberries. Spoon the mixture into the loaf pan and top with extra diced strawberries. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. (Bake for 40-45 minutes for a larger pan). Mix together the frosting ingredients then drizzle on top and enjoy.

