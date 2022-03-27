Road rage motorist drove towards victim after he slapped his car at Fife petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Road rage motorist drove towards victim after he slapped his car at Fife petrol station

By Kirsty McIntosh
March 27 2022, 9.00am Updated: March 27 2022, 9.36am
Mark McHardy, Asda petrol station in Kirkcaldy.
Mark McHardy blamed a 'clutch-jump' for careless driving at the Asda petrol station in Kirkcaldy.

A road rage motorist drove his car at another driver then abused him after the man slapped his vehicle at a Fife petrol station.

Marc McHardy claimed his motor had simply “jumped the clutch” while on the forecourt of a petrol station, causing it to lurch towards the man.

He said the reason he then began screaming abuse at the man was because he had punched him through his open car window.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the whole incident was witnessed by police attending the petrol station for another reason.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court that the incident took place at around 10am.

The incident happened at the Asda petrol station on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy.

He said: “On that day police were making enquiries into an unrelated matter and attended at the Asda petrol station.

“The accused arrived to fill up his vehicle with fuel.

“His vehicle was observed driving at speed towards the kiosk, swerving and narrowly missing the complainer.

“The complainer saw the vehicle out of the corner of his eye and turned as it came to a stop about two feet away.

“The complainer slammed his hand on the bonnet to make the accused aware of his presence.

“The accused began to shout and swear at the complainer for hitting his vehicle.”

Police separated pair

Mr Piskorz said the police officers on the scene separated the pair and the complainer had got back into his own vehicle and driven off.

McHardy claimed he had been in a hurry to pick up his son and had gestured at the man to move so he could drive to the kiosk and pay.

The 35-year-old, representing himself, claimed the man had reached through his car window and punched him, causing him to start shouting and swearing.

He said: “It was the jump of the clutch – that was it.”

McHardy, of Thornhill Drive, admitted a charge of careless driving at the Asda petrol station on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy on September 8, 2020 by driving at speed and narrowly missing a pedestrian.

He further admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making gestures.

He was handed six penalty points and fined £220.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane admonished him on the second charge.

