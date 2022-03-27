Road rage motorist drove towards victim after he slapped his car at Fife petrol station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road rage motorist drove his car at another driver then abused him after the man slapped his vehicle at a Fife petrol station.

Marc McHardy claimed his motor had simply “jumped the clutch” while on the forecourt of a petrol station, causing it to lurch towards the man.

He said the reason he then began screaming abuse at the man was because he had punched him through his open car window.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the whole incident was witnessed by police attending the petrol station for another reason.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court that the incident took place at around 10am.

He said: “On that day police were making enquiries into an unrelated matter and attended at the Asda petrol station.

“The accused arrived to fill up his vehicle with fuel.

“His vehicle was observed driving at speed towards the kiosk, swerving and narrowly missing the complainer.

“The complainer saw the vehicle out of the corner of his eye and turned as it came to a stop about two feet away.

“The complainer slammed his hand on the bonnet to make the accused aware of his presence.

“The accused began to shout and swear at the complainer for hitting his vehicle.”

Police separated pair

Mr Piskorz said the police officers on the scene separated the pair and the complainer had got back into his own vehicle and driven off.

McHardy claimed he had been in a hurry to pick up his son and had gestured at the man to move so he could drive to the kiosk and pay.

The 35-year-old, representing himself, claimed the man had reached through his car window and punched him, causing him to start shouting and swearing.

He said: “It was the jump of the clutch – that was it.”

McHardy, of Thornhill Drive, admitted a charge of careless driving at the Asda petrol station on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy on September 8, 2020 by driving at speed and narrowly missing a pedestrian.

He further admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making gestures.

He was handed six penalty points and fined £220.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane admonished him on the second charge.