150th Open: Countdown to historic Open begins with spectacular light and sound show at R&A clubhouse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The countdown to the 150th Open has begun in earnest at St Andrews with a spectacular light and sound show at the historic Royal and Ancient clubhouse.

A state-of-the-art production, narrated by Scots Hollywood star Gerard Butler, was beamed on to the sandstone edifice of the iconic building in front of a large crowd of St Andrews residents.

The show illustrated key moments of the Open’s history. It charted the journey of golf’s oldest championship first held at Prestwick in 1860, and showing some of the great moments and stars of the 149 championships since.

Tribute to Ukraine part of the show

The show also showed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Ukraine. The yellow and blue colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse.

The light show is just the beginning of a series of events to mark the 150th Open. Further festivities will be launched throughout the next few months, culminating in a Celebration of Champions’ Tournament on the eve of the Open proper. The championship will be played from July 14-17.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The R&A Celebration of Light was a spectacular way to continue our countdown to The 150th Open at St Andrews.

“You felt a real sense of excitement among the spectators who attended this evening. We enjoyed reliving the iconic moments which have made this great Championship so revered by millions of fans.

“The 150th Open is going to be a momentous occasion for golf. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing the world’s best men’s golfers create more history when they compete for the Claret Jug over the Old Course in just over three months’ time.”

Build-up continues over the next months

For those unable to make it in person to experience the show, the entire display is now available to watch via The Open’s social media channels (@TheOpen) and TheOpen.com.

The R&A has been working with Rolex, a Patron of The Open, to develop a series of exclusive content. This will be published via TheOpen.com in the lead up to the Championship.

‘The Journey’ will provide a unique insight into golf’s oldest major championship. It will focus on players, fans and the moments that have been written into history. The series launched last month and will continue over the coming months.

A special night at St Andrews😍 The R&A's Celebration of Light highlighted #TheJourney of golf ahead of The 150th Open. pic.twitter.com/4AGfxtjn2G — The Open (@TheOpen) March 26, 2022