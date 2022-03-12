Tayside and Fife taxi drivers fear soaring fuel prices could put them out of business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside and Fife taxi drivers fear soaring fuel prices could put them out of business

By Claire Warrender
March 12 2022, 5.50am
The soaring cost of fuel means taxi drivers are feeling the pinch.

Tayside and Fife taxi operators fear soaring fuel prices could drive them out of business.

And they’re calling for large increases in customer tariffs just to keep them on the road.

Taxi fares are set and regulated by local councils.

And in Perth, they have stayed the same for more than a decade despite a huge rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile in Fife, drivers are struggling to make ends meet after a four-year fare freeze.

Companies say the situation is now urgent and many are even considering whether it is worth their while continuing.

Both Perth and Kinross and Fife Councils are in the process of reviewing tariffs but some operators say even a 10% increase won’t be enough.

Perth drivers are ‘feeling the pinch’

Anddy Lothian of Perth-based Ace Taxis said Covid had almost brought the industry to its knees.

And the fuel crisis hit before they had time to recover.

Anddy said: “Right now fuel prices are the worst they’ve ever been and it’s hitting every taxi company hard.

“But we’ve not had a fares increase in Perth for 11 years. It’s ridiculous.

Taxi driver Anddy Lothian says fuel prices are ridiculous
Anddy Lothian of  Perth’s Ace Taxis says fuel prices are ridiculous.

“All the drivers are noticing it and they’re all moaning about it.

“If it gets much worse, it won’t be worth our while turning out.”

A meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on April 7 will discuss the issue.

And options include a fare increase of 5%, 7% or 10%.

Anddy said: “Even 10% will be hit or miss for us.”

They’re having to work much longer hours to make a wage.”

Derek Sweeney, A&B Taxis.

And Derek Sweeney of Perth’s A&B Taxis agrees.

He said: “This fare increase hasn’t materialised for one reason or another but fuel is continuing to go up.

“It’s affecting everybody in the transport industry, taxis included.

“And while it was difficult before the price hike, drivers are now really feeling the pinch.

“They’re having to work much longer hours to make a wage.

“We really need to do something pretty quickly.”

Fife taxi drivers have ‘Scotland’s most expensive’ fuel prices

Meanwhile in Fife, Sam Green from Magnum Taxis operates in Levenmouth where one garage put the price of diesel up to £1.99 a litre this week.

“I sent an email to the council yesterday about this,” he said.

“We now have Shell in Leven named one of the most expensive filling stations in Scotland.

“But we’ve not had a fare stage increase for four years.

“When it did go up, it went up by 20p.”

Magnum Taxis in Methil.

Sam’s reply from the council was less than encouraging, he says.

“I got an email back saying we’re busy dealing with grants at the moment but we’ll get back to you,” he said.

“We’re trying to make savings elsewhere but the cost of living generally is going up.

“I had an email to the taxi office saying our electricity bill is rising from £155 a year to £355.”

The Perth and Fife firms all lost drivers when work dried up during the Covid lockdown.

And they’re struggling to tempt them back now that bars and restaurants have reopened.

Anddy commented: “They’re actually making more money delivering takeaway food than they were driving taxis.

“How ridiculous is that?”

Councils reviewing taxi fares

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it had carried out a review of fares.

A spokesperson said: “The review has been completed and a report will go before the licensing committee on April 7.”

However, Fife operators will have to wait a bit longer.

Lead officer Gillian Love confirmed a review of taxi fares would take place over the next few months.

“This will involve a consultation with taxi operators to gather their views before any decisions are made,” she said.

