Tayside and Fife taxi drivers fear soaring fuel prices could put them out of business

Tayside and Fife taxi operators fear soaring fuel prices could drive them out of business.

And they’re calling for large increases in customer tariffs just to keep them on the road.

Taxi fares are set and regulated by local councils.

And in Perth, they have stayed the same for more than a decade despite a huge rise in the cost of petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile in Fife, drivers are struggling to make ends meet after a four-year fare freeze.

Companies say the situation is now urgent and many are even considering whether it is worth their while continuing.

Both Perth and Kinross and Fife Councils are in the process of reviewing tariffs but some operators say even a 10% increase won’t be enough.

Perth drivers are ‘feeling the pinch’

Anddy Lothian of Perth-based Ace Taxis said Covid had almost brought the industry to its knees.

And the fuel crisis hit before they had time to recover.

Anddy said: “Right now fuel prices are the worst they’ve ever been and it’s hitting every taxi company hard.

“But we’ve not had a fares increase in Perth for 11 years. It’s ridiculous.

“All the drivers are noticing it and they’re all moaning about it.

“If it gets much worse, it won’t be worth our while turning out.”

A meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on April 7 will discuss the issue.

And options include a fare increase of 5%, 7% or 10%.

Anddy said: “Even 10% will be hit or miss for us.”

"They're having to work much longer hours to make a wage." Derek Sweeney, A&B Taxis.

And Derek Sweeney of Perth’s A&B Taxis agrees.

He said: “This fare increase hasn’t materialised for one reason or another but fuel is continuing to go up.

“It’s affecting everybody in the transport industry, taxis included.

“And while it was difficult before the price hike, drivers are now really feeling the pinch.

“They’re having to work much longer hours to make a wage.

“We really need to do something pretty quickly.”

Fife taxi drivers have ‘Scotland’s most expensive’ fuel prices

Meanwhile in Fife, Sam Green from Magnum Taxis operates in Levenmouth where one garage put the price of diesel up to £1.99 a litre this week.

“I sent an email to the council yesterday about this,” he said.

“We now have Shell in Leven named one of the most expensive filling stations in Scotland.

“But we’ve not had a fare stage increase for four years.

“When it did go up, it went up by 20p.”

Sam’s reply from the council was less than encouraging, he says.

“I got an email back saying we’re busy dealing with grants at the moment but we’ll get back to you,” he said.

“We’re trying to make savings elsewhere but the cost of living generally is going up.

“I had an email to the taxi office saying our electricity bill is rising from £155 a year to £355.”

The Perth and Fife firms all lost drivers when work dried up during the Covid lockdown.

And they’re struggling to tempt them back now that bars and restaurants have reopened.

Anddy commented: “They’re actually making more money delivering takeaway food than they were driving taxis.

“How ridiculous is that?”

Councils reviewing taxi fares

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it had carried out a review of fares.

A spokesperson said: “The review has been completed and a report will go before the licensing committee on April 7.”

However, Fife operators will have to wait a bit longer.

Lead officer Gillian Love confirmed a review of taxi fares would take place over the next few months.

“This will involve a consultation with taxi operators to gather their views before any decisions are made,” she said.