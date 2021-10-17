Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: We test new sleep and anxiety therapies being offered on the NHS in Scotland

By Saskia Harper
October 17 2021, 9.00am

Scotland has become the first country in the world to make digital mental health therapeutics available nationally, free on the NHS.

The digital therapy programmes, Sleepio and Daylight, aim to address common issues such as lack of sleep, as well as coping with anxiety.

The move by the Scottish Government to make the programmes available on the NHS means people in Tayside and Fife will be able to access free help for anxiety and insomnia.

What are Sleepio and Daylight?

They are digital therapeutics aimed at combating insomnia and anxiety respectively.

The online therapy programmes aim to equip users with skills and coping strategies to manage sleep or anxiety issues.

Daylight support users with their anxiety.

Created by Big Health, the programmes were free to NHS and social care staff, before being rolled out to the wider population.

And nearly 70% of users in Scotland experienced an improvement in anxiety symptoms and gained an average seven additional hours of sleep per week.

So, does it work?

I’ve always struggled with my sleep, usually taking ages to drift off and often waking several times through the night.

It’s frustrating to lie in bed awake, waiting for sleep. But my lack of sleep has made it almost impossible to get out of bed some mornings.

It makes it hard to concentrate during the day, my energy levels are low and at times, it has made work difficult.

The Covid lockdowns led to an increase in insomnia among adults.

So I tried Sleepio to see if it could help me out of my rut and improve my sleep habits.

The programme is mainly video sessions led by The Prof – an animation whose job it is to guide you, providing helpful sleep tips.

In the first session, you’re tasked with keeping a sleep diary as a record. That’s what time you got into bed, what time you started trying to sleep, when you woke up and any disturbances through the night.

Sleepio aims to improve the quality of users’ sleep.

The Prof uses this information to devise personal goals and track your progress.

You’re tasked with thinking critically about your sleeping habits, making your bedroom a more inviting area to sleep in and creating a new sleep schedule.

The challenge is sticking to it! But, having used the programme for weeks now, I can honestly say my sleep has improved.

Give it a go!

I now fall asleep far more quickly. And while I still wake through the night, it is less frequent and I find it easier to fall back asleep straight away.

I feel more energised through the day and am no longer taking naps after work.

While my sleep is still not perfect, it’s less frustrating when I struggle to fall asleep. And I’ve learned effective coping strategies to help improve all aspects of sleep.

For more information on how Sleepio and Daylight could help you, visit the respective websites. 

