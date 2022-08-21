St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel

By Claire Warrender
August 21 2022, 5.59am
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
The St Andrews holiday resort would have been near the Fairmont.

Plans for a new tourism development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been rejected.

An application was lodged for 21 timber holiday lodges plus a reception centre between the Fairmont Hotel and Boarhills.

Fife Council planning officers said it would not have any adverse impact on the surrounding area.

And they recommended the plans should be approved.

The development would have been to the south of the Fairmont.

However, councillors considering the proposal feared those living near the St Andrews site would be catapulted from a residential area into a tourism development.

And they expressed fears the narrow access road would not cope with the expected additional traffic.

Seventeen objections were lodged against the plans, including one from Boarhills and Dunino Community Council.

Concerns over noise and antisocial behaviour

Concerns raised included the potential for noise and antisocial behaviour, drainage issues and the narrow road.

One supporting comment was also received.

Development manager Alistair Hamilton said the closest pod to the houses would be 118 feet away.

Councillor Alycia Hayes moved refusal of the St Andrews holiday resort.
Councillor Alycia Hayes moved refusal of the St Andrews holiday resort.

And he added that a planning application for holiday cottages on the same site had already been approved.

“A number of years ago buildings at this location were converted into holiday homes,” he said,

“Subsequently, these were changed back to mainstream housing and it’s a small group of private houses now.

“At the same time, the access road was constructed to make provision for access for a holiday development there.

“The applicants in this instance are now proposing a scheme to utilise this area.”

‘It completely changes the amenity of the area’

Despite assurances the application was in line with planning guidelines, councillors were not convinced.

SNP member Alycia Hayes said: “This will surely catapult a residential area into a tourism area.

“It completely changes the amenity of that area.”

She proposed refusing the application on the grounds it was out of character with the surrounding area, over-development and road safety.

And her motion was backed by councillors who rejected it by nine to three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Missing teenager, Jessica McMurray. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for public's help to find missing Crail teenager
Les Wheelans, president of Cupar Flower Show
Les Wheelans of Cupar Flower Show has 50 years of experience - but new…
0
Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022 will also start at Beveridge Park.
Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up
0
Jack Millard at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Does it hurt? Good' - Kinross child molester's sick taunt to Fife sex attack…
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Scoonie Cemetery in Leven. Image: Google.
Hunt for vandals who damaged and stole from from Fife cemetery
The fire ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Lundin Links Hotel dubbed 'disaster waiting to happen' as fire destroys building
0
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0

More from The Courier

Sweet treats: These tahini cinnamon swirls are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
Pitlochry Road
'I just don't eat out locally anymore': Are Pitlochry venues becoming too expensive to…
Does Tiffany Rothe's '10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout' really work?
I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'got what they deserved' and again calls on Pars to…
0
John Potter was pleased with his side's performance.
John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'
0
Food for though: Ross
Jack Ross: Dire Dundee United deja vu is ‘a failing on me as a…