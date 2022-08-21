St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new tourism development on the outskirts of St Andrews have been rejected.

An application was lodged for 21 timber holiday lodges plus a reception centre between the Fairmont Hotel and Boarhills.

Fife Council planning officers said it would not have any adverse impact on the surrounding area.

And they recommended the plans should be approved.

However, councillors considering the proposal feared those living near the St Andrews site would be catapulted from a residential area into a tourism development.

And they expressed fears the narrow access road would not cope with the expected additional traffic.

Seventeen objections were lodged against the plans, including one from Boarhills and Dunino Community Council.

Concerns over noise and antisocial behaviour

Concerns raised included the potential for noise and antisocial behaviour, drainage issues and the narrow road.

One supporting comment was also received.

Development manager Alistair Hamilton said the closest pod to the houses would be 118 feet away.

And he added that a planning application for holiday cottages on the same site had already been approved.

“A number of years ago buildings at this location were converted into holiday homes,” he said,

“Subsequently, these were changed back to mainstream housing and it’s a small group of private houses now.

“At the same time, the access road was constructed to make provision for access for a holiday development there.

“The applicants in this instance are now proposing a scheme to utilise this area.”

‘It completely changes the amenity of the area’

Despite assurances the application was in line with planning guidelines, councillors were not convinced.

SNP member Alycia Hayes said: “This will surely catapult a residential area into a tourism area.

“It completely changes the amenity of that area.”

She proposed refusing the application on the grounds it was out of character with the surrounding area, over-development and road safety.

And her motion was backed by councillors who rejected it by nine to three.