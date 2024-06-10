Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife

A 46-year-old man has died after a crash near Cluny, Fife.

Police were called to the incident on the B922 north of the village of Cluny at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service also attended the incident to assist police.

The road was closed overnight and reopened at around 6.30am on Monday.

The crash involved a white Tesla. Police are appealing for information regarding the incident after confirming the death of a 46-year-old man.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed until 6.30am on Monday, June 10, to allow inquiries to be carried out, with local diversions in place.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2959 of Sunday, June 9, 2024.”