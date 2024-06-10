Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 46, dies after crash in Fife

The B922 near Cluny was closed on Sunday and reopened on Monday morning.

By Chloe Burrell & Neil Henderson
The B922 near Cluny.
A 46-year-old man has died after a crash on the B922 near Cluny. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A 46-year-old man has died after a crash near Cluny, Fife.

Police were called to the incident on the B922 north of the village of Cluny at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service also attended the incident to assist police.

The road was closed overnight and reopened at around 6.30am on Monday.

The crash involved a white Tesla. Police are appealing for information regarding the incident after confirming the death of a 46-year-old man.

The B922 near Cluny was closed on Sunday into Monday.
The B922 was closed on Sunday into Monday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Inspector James Henry said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed until 6.30am on Monday, June 10, to allow inquiries to be carried out, with local diversions in place.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2959 of Sunday, June 9, 2024.”

More from Fife

Emergency services at Glenrothes industrial estate
Fire officers in hazmat suits at incident on Glenrothes industrial estate
The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes is looking to fill its empty units. Image: Focus Estate Fund
‘New brands’ for Glenrothes a priority says shopping centre manager
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
£1.4m demolition of prominent Fife Council building in Glenrothes begins
Police blocking the B922 in Cluny. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Fife road shut overnight after crash at bridge over river
Colin Murray
Overtaking Fife locksmith forced pensioner to use military evasive driving training
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife as Scotland prepare to face Germany
Roy Ramsay
Fife addict jailed for life-endangering assault on ex-partner
Bailey Hildrew.
Police watched as Dunfermline woman hit kerb while five times drink-drive limit
Burntisland summer funfair on the Links! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Picture gallery: Thrills and spills in the sun at Burntisland Fairground