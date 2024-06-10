Fife road shut for 15 hours after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife road shut for 15 hours after crash

Fire units including a rescue boat were called to the scene near Cluny on Sunday evening.

By Neil Henderson & Chloe Burrell
Police blocking the B922 in Cluny. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police blocking the B922 in Cluny. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Fife road was shut for about 15 hours after a crash.

Police and fire units, including a water rescue van, were called to the incident on the B922 north of the village of Cluny shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

It is understood the crash happened close to the bridge over the River Ore.

Police remained at the scene until around 11am on Monday, when the road reopened.

Police blocking the road heading north from the village. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

One Cluny resident who asked not to be named said he saw a “continuous stream” of emergency vehicles heading up to the scene.

He said: “The road was just awash with blue lights and emergency vehicles flying past.

“I saw at least two incident support vans and numerous police vehicles go past.

“Just a few minutes later, a water rescue ban and a boat also went by.

‘I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles’

“The road has remained closed all night.

“Whatever has happened must be serious.

“I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles in one place.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to assist police at the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

