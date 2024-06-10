Fife road shut for 15 hours after crash

A Fife road was shut for about 15 hours after a crash.

Police and fire units, including a water rescue van, were called to the incident on the B922 north of the village of Cluny shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

It is understood the crash happened close to the bridge over the River Ore.

Police remained at the scene until around 11am on Monday, when the road reopened.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

One Cluny resident who asked not to be named said he saw a “continuous stream” of emergency vehicles heading up to the scene.

He said: “The road was just awash with blue lights and emergency vehicles flying past.

“I saw at least two incident support vans and numerous police vehicles go past.

“Just a few minutes later, a water rescue ban and a boat also went by.

‘I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles’

“The road has remained closed all night.

“Whatever has happened must be serious.

“I’ve never seen so many emergency vehicles in one place.”

The fire service confirmed it was called to assist police at the scene.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

