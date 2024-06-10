Hunt for topless suspect after man, 41, hurt in Perth attack

Police are hunting for a topless suspect after a man was hurt in a Perth attack.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary after the serious assault on South Street at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Detectives are keen to track two men who were seen running towards High Street after the incident.

The first man was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a white trim.

Perth attack suspect wearing jeans but no top

The second was wearing jeans but had no top on.

Detective Constable Ruth Mein said: “I’m appealing for anyone with information, who saw what happened or recognises the description of these men to come forward.

“If you were driving in the South Street area around the time and have a dashcam, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0527 of June 8.

Information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.