Hunt for topless suspect after man, 41, hurt in Perth attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hunt for topless suspect after man, 41, hurt in Perth attack

The victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary after the early morning serious assault.

By Kieran Webster
South Street in Perth
The incident happened on South Street in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Police are hunting for a topless suspect after a man was hurt in a Perth attack.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary after the serious assault on South Street at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Detectives are keen to track two men who were seen running towards High Street after the incident.

The first man was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a white trim.

Perth attack suspect wearing jeans but no top

The second was wearing jeans but had no top on.

Detective Constable Ruth Mein said: “I’m appealing for anyone with information, who saw what happened or recognises the description of these men to come forward.

“If you were driving in the South Street area around the time and have a dashcam, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0527 of June 8.

Information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Perth & Kinross

Victoria Bloom will open at 183 High Street, Auchterarder.
Perthshire florist set to open third shop with Auchterarder move
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Heavy rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Euro 2024 fan zones in Tayside and Fife as Scotland prepare to face Germany
Perth Gold Cup race day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perth Races celebrates 25 years of Gold Cup
The former Perth High pupil was picked as a makeup artist for the Dior CEO at Crieff fashion show. Image: Selena Jack alongside Drummond Castle
Former Perth High make-up artist picked to take part in Dior Crieff fashion show
The Black Watch Museum WW2 Family Day event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Black Watch Museum World War II family day
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson
Man accused of human trafficking at Perthshire puppy farm site
Police at the scene of Brian Low's alleged murder near Aberfeldy. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy murder suspect remanded after crown appeals against bail
MugStock crowd.
Perthshire festival in plea for volunteers after 'Willy Wonka' warning
Jillian Page sitting in front of a display of flowers
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Blairgowrie