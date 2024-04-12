Bare-knuckle boxer ‘Decca’ Heggie led police on Dundee car chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bare-knuckle boxer ‘Decca’ Heggie led police on Dundee car chase

Derek Heggie claimed he could not drive well enough to escape police but a sheriff said he was lying.

By Ciaran Shanks
Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Derek 'Decca' Heggie has been remanded.

Bare-knuckle boxer and actor Derek “Decca” Heggie narrowly avoided striking two road workers after leading police on a wild car chase from Dundee.

The YouTube star and former fighter claimed he was not the man responsible for driving a BMW dangerously on the night in question as he was busy recording a podcast in Montrose.

However, a sheriff rejected Heggie’s version of events and found him guilty after trial.

The case had a protracted history with the 40-year-old Heggie hauled into custody after being deported from the Philippines last December.

Police chase

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police on patrol came across the BMW driving erratically in the Blackscroft area of the city at around 8.30pm, before heading back in that direction after going around the East Port roundabout.

PC Lewis Smith was driving the patrol car and followed the vehicle along Albert Street and Forfar Road, close to the Kingsway junction.

A Police National Computer (PNC) check found the car was registered to another man in Montrose, not Heggie.

PC Smith said he had a “clear and unobstructed” view of the driver after the vehicle pulled over for “five or six seconds” on Forfar Road before speeding off.

He told the court: “The manner of the driving caused the vehicle to break in a drift-like manner causing the back end to spin out.

“We began the initial pursuit phase.”

Decca Heggie.
Boxing fan PC Smith recognised Decca Heggie.

He activated lights and sirens and pursued the car the length of the Kingsway to the Scott Fyffe roundabout, a mile-and-a-half from the initial stop.

He said: “In my interpretation, the driving was extremely dangerous, erratic and had no regard for other road users or the public.”

Road traffic officers joined the chase across the Douglas area and towards the A92 in Arbroath.

The car struck traffic cones and came close to hitting two roadside workers, who had to take evasive action.

The BMW was lost to sight but Heggie was identified by police as the man behind the wheel.

PC Smith, an ex-boxer, admitted he was a “fan” of Heggie’s podcast and had read an interview with him in The Courier.

Accused in ‘can’t drive’ claim

Heggie, from Carlisle, gave evidence and explained his alibi defence as having spent the evening recording and uploading a podcast from a friend’s garden close to his home on Montrose’s Union Street.

He told the court he had finished recording at around 8pm and uploaded it to YouTube but no evidence of the video’s existence was provided.

“I know nothing about that vehicle or the fella that owns it,” Heggie said during cross-examination.

“I can’t drive. I failed my driving test and I certainly don’t have the quality of driving to get away from the police like that.

“I do not know why the police would say it was me.

“Many people look like me, tattoos, muscle-bound. It’s 100% untrue.”

Heggie, who has starred in several low-budget crime films including a role in The Corrupted alongside Timothy Spall and Hugh Bonneville, said he simply went home to bed after finishing the podcast.

Guilty

Sheriff Garry Sutherland found Heggie guilty of driving dangerously on March 15 2021 on Forfar Road, Kingsway East, Douglas Road, Drumgeith Road, Baldovie Road and the A92 near Muirdrum and failing to stop for police officers.

Sheriff Sutherland said: “This case almost entirely comes down to credibility and reliability and whether or not the Crown have proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was driving the motor car.

“I found the police officers credible and reliable, particularly in identification.

“The accused’s version of events I do not accept.”

Sentence was deferred on Heggie, who has not offended since 2013, until next month and he was remanded in custody while social work reports are prepared.

