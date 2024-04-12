Perth supermarket embezzler moaned about Florida trip shortfall after being caught

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth supermarket embezzler moaned about Florida trip shortfall after being caught

Managers said Shirley McLean seemed only to care about others finding out about her stealing.

By Ross Gardiner
Shirley McLean.
Shirley McLean embezzled from Perth Morrisons.

A Perth woman trousered thousands of pounds from the city’s Morrisons tobacco kiosk, then grumbled to her boss about being unable to afford her upcoming holiday to Florida after being caught.

Crooked employee Shirley McLean was snared on CCTV putting cigarette sales through as void transactions and pocketing the cash, while working in the busy  supermarket.

In all, she embezzled £4,500 in a career at Morrisons which lasted less than two months.

Perth Sheriff Court heard McLean was pulled into a meeting with store bosses following an internal probe and promptly resigned.

However, managers said she seemed only to care about others finding out about her stealing and moaning about how she would be able to pay for a transatlantic trip the following year.

Morrisons in Perth.
McLean worked at Morrisons in Perth. Image: DC Tomson.

A sheriff labelled McLean’s attitude as “concerning” and ordered her to pay the cash she pilfered within two months.

Cigarette racket

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “Ms McLean was employed at the time – between June 7 and August 3 in 2022 – as a sales assistant at Morrisons in Perth.

“One of the staff members was asked to conduct an investigation into sales of tobacco and cigarettes.”

CCTV was analysed by Morrisons investigators.

“Ms McLean was observed repeatedly serving customers who came to buy cigarettes and tobacco,” Mr McKenzie said.

McLean was repeatedly seen taking cash payments and putting the sales through as void transactions, then giving change if needed and depositing cash into her own trouser pockets.

She was also seen putting through “no sale” transactions, to make the cash drawer open without scanning items.

Welcome to Florida sign
Thief McLean was worried about her Florida holiday when she was caught after stealing from the Perth supermarket. Image: Shutterstock.

McLean was brought into a meeting with management on August 3 2020.

“She was asked a series of questions relating to her conduct,” Mr McKenzie said.

Staff worked out McLean had carried out more than 100 “no sales” and more than 200 “void sales”.

Managers said although McLean apologised, she seemed more concerned about how she would pay for a holiday to Florida in 2023 and about other people finding out what she had done.

She resigned on the spot.

Holiday already paid for

McLean, 44, of Cairns Crescent in Perth, admitted embezzling £4,500, having initially been charged with plundering £7,800, between June and August 2022.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “Restitution is available.

“It was never the position that she denied wrongdoing.

“She is not someone who comes to the court on a regular basis.

“I think she struggles to even offer an explanation as to how on earth she got involved in committing this offence.”

Ms Clark said her client suffered a bereavement in early 2022 and was using the money she was stealing to pay for her day-to-day life.

She added the Florida holiday was an annual occasion, paid by McLean’s parents.

Supermarket to be compensated by thief

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed 225 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year, as an alternative to prison.

She also made a compensation order of £4,500 to be paid in two months.

The sheriff told her: “It is concerning that you did not see the import of your actions at the time when you were caught.

“That still seems to be a flavour coming through… in terms of embarrassment and stress involved in engaging in a community payback order.

“I do however take account of what’s been said on your behalf today.

“The report identifies you as a low risk.

“You are able to make restitution for the amount you stole.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Bare-knuckle boxer 'Decca' Heggie led police on Dundee car chase
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Lecturer caught and club abuse
Loft nightclub in Perth.
24-year-old banned from Perth nightclub after assaulting staff
Ross Cochrane
Drunken Dundee driver banned after crash which left car owner badly injured
Sean Campbell at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife man jailed for horrific Halloween house party shovel assault
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee walk-in thief stole 400 cigarettes from vulnerable pensioner in sheltered housing
George Kane
Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before 'tactical contact' at…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Teacher attack charges
Lee Tucker (left) has been cleared of causing the death of his brother Reece (centre) while Joseph Donachie (right) pled guilty to driving dangerously before the accident.
Dundee driver cleared over Perthshire crash in which his brother died
Arran Swift
Dangerous Fife domestic abuser who killed partner's pet hamster with hammer may never be…