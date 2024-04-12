Perth supermarket embezzler moaned about Florida trip shortfall after being caught

A Perth woman trousered thousands of pounds from the city’s Morrisons tobacco kiosk, then grumbled to her boss about being unable to afford her upcoming holiday to Florida after being caught.

Crooked employee Shirley McLean was snared on CCTV putting cigarette sales through as void transactions and pocketing the cash, while working in the busy supermarket.

In all, she embezzled £4,500 in a career at Morrisons which lasted less than two months.

Perth Sheriff Court heard McLean was pulled into a meeting with store bosses following an internal probe and promptly resigned.

However, managers said she seemed only to care about others finding out about her stealing and moaning about how she would be able to pay for a transatlantic trip the following year.

A sheriff labelled McLean’s attitude as “concerning” and ordered her to pay the cash she pilfered within two months.

Cigarette racket

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “Ms McLean was employed at the time – between June 7 and August 3 in 2022 – as a sales assistant at Morrisons in Perth.

“One of the staff members was asked to conduct an investigation into sales of tobacco and cigarettes.”

CCTV was analysed by Morrisons investigators.

“Ms McLean was observed repeatedly serving customers who came to buy cigarettes and tobacco,” Mr McKenzie said.

McLean was repeatedly seen taking cash payments and putting the sales through as void transactions, then giving change if needed and depositing cash into her own trouser pockets.

She was also seen putting through “no sale” transactions, to make the cash drawer open without scanning items.

McLean was brought into a meeting with management on August 3 2020.

“She was asked a series of questions relating to her conduct,” Mr McKenzie said.

Staff worked out McLean had carried out more than 100 “no sales” and more than 200 “void sales”.

Managers said although McLean apologised, she seemed more concerned about how she would pay for a holiday to Florida in 2023 and about other people finding out what she had done.

She resigned on the spot.

Holiday already paid for

McLean, 44, of Cairns Crescent in Perth, admitted embezzling £4,500, having initially been charged with plundering £7,800, between June and August 2022.

Solicitor Linda Clark said: “Restitution is available.

“It was never the position that she denied wrongdoing.

“She is not someone who comes to the court on a regular basis.

“I think she struggles to even offer an explanation as to how on earth she got involved in committing this offence.”

Ms Clark said her client suffered a bereavement in early 2022 and was using the money she was stealing to pay for her day-to-day life.

She added the Florida holiday was an annual occasion, paid by McLean’s parents.

Supermarket to be compensated by thief

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed 225 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year, as an alternative to prison.

She also made a compensation order of £4,500 to be paid in two months.

The sheriff told her: “It is concerning that you did not see the import of your actions at the time when you were caught.

“That still seems to be a flavour coming through… in terms of embarrassment and stress involved in engaging in a community payback order.

“I do however take account of what’s been said on your behalf today.

“The report identifies you as a low risk.

“You are able to make restitution for the amount you stole.”

