Home News Courts

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes gets thousands after police sell his car

The depraved killer and child rapist settled out of court with Police Scotland after his car was sold while he is in prison.

By Ciaran Shanks
Andrew Innes, Troon Avenue
Andrew Innes sued Police Scotland after his car was sold. Image: DC Thomson

Depraved Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes will receive thousands of pounds after taking Police Scotland to court for selling his car.

The Courier can reveal the brazen killer, who murdered a woman and her daughter and buried them under the floor of his Troon Avenue kitchen, argued his vehicle was wrongfully disposed of.

Innes, 53, was last year jailed for life – and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years – for the murder of Bennylyn Burke, 25, and two-year-old and Jellica in February 2021.

Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica.
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica. Image: Supplied

Suing Police Scotland is the latest action by shameless Innes, who repeatedly changed his story and then claimed he was acting with diminished responsibility when he committed his heinous acts.

The whining killer – who once went on hunger strike because he could not get a decent night’s sleep in prison – failed in a last ditch bid to appeal after being told he had no grounds to do so.

Court action settled

The Courier has learned Innes launched a civil claim against Police Scotland when he heard of his car’s disposal.

Police Scotland regularly auctions vehicles and other types of goods seized as part of investigations.

At the end of any proceedings or investigations, a productions release note is provided by the Crown Office with guidance on whether property can be returned to its owner, retained by the police or destroyed.

Andrew Innes's Renault Megane outside his Troon Avenue home.
Andrew Innes’ Renault Megane outside his Troon Avenue home. Image: DC Thomson.

It is believed the vehicle involved is Innes’ Renault Megane, which was parked in his driveway when police arrested him.

CCTV of Innes fuelling the car was used by police to help piece together his movements in the run-up to the senseless slayings.

Andrew Innes and his car
Innes caught on CCTV fuelling his car. Image: Crown Office.

A hearing under simple procedure – “designed to provide a speedy, inexpensive and informal way to resolve disputes” according to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service – was due to call at Dundee Sheriff Court on June 5.

However, an out of court settlement for a four-figure sum was reached between Innes and lawyers acting for Police Scotland.

Simple procedure can be used to recover sums up to £5,000.

Innes is serving his life sentence at HMP Glenochil and launched the claim independently, sending correspondence to court staff from his cell.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This claim has been settled and we have no further comment to make.”

‘Among worst crimes seen’

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Innes stabbed Bennylyn and beat her to death with a hammer at his home, before strangling her little daughter.

The software engineer had lured Bennylyn to Dundee from the Bristol area after connecting with her on a dating website.

Andrew Innes.
Innes was found guilty of murder and rape. Image: Police Scotland.

He was further found guilty of raping and repeatedly sexually abusing another child, among other crimes.

Presiding judge Lord Beckett said his crimes were “among the worst crimes which have come before the High Court of Justiciary”.

The tragic mum’s family said he deserved a death penalty.

