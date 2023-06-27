Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid

The killer had wanted to appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

By Crime and Courts Team
Andrew Innes has lost his bid to appeal against his murder conviction and 36-year sentence. Image: PA.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes has lost his final bid to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The 53-year-old lured Bennylynn Burke and her daughter to Dundee before killing them in a violent rage and burying their bodies under his kitchen floor.

He was found guilty earlier this year of their murder and sentenced to serve a minimum of 36 years behind bars.

Appeal judges have now refused his application to appeal against that judgement, the BBC has reported.

Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica were murdered in Dundee.

Innes was found guilty of the murder of Bennylynn, 25, and two-year-old Jellica following a harrowing five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Innes did not deny killing the pair but Judge Lord Beckett said his defence of diminished responsibility was unsupported by the trial evidence and instructed the jury to find him guilty.

He stabbed and beat Bennylyn to death with a hammer before strangling Jellica at his home in Dundee’s Troon Avenue in February 2021.

Andrew Innes
Troon Avenue murderer Andrew Innes. Image: Police Scotland.

Last month, it was ruled there were no grounds for Innes’ appeal to proceed and the subsequent appeal against that decision has now failed as well.

