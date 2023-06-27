Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes loses final appeal bid

Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes has lost his final bid to appeal his conviction and sentence.

The 53-year-old lured Bennylynn Burke and her daughter to Dundee before killing them in a violent rage and burying their bodies under his kitchen floor.

He was found guilty earlier this year of their murder and sentenced to serve a minimum of 36 years behind bars.

Appeal judges have now refused his application to appeal against that judgement, the BBC has reported.

Innes was found guilty of the murder of Bennylynn, 25, and two-year-old Jellica following a harrowing five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Innes did not deny killing the pair but Judge Lord Beckett said his defence of diminished responsibility was unsupported by the trial evidence and instructed the jury to find him guilty.

He stabbed and beat Bennylyn to death with a hammer before strangling Jellica at his home in Dundee’s Troon Avenue in February 2021.

Last month, it was ruled there were no grounds for Innes’ appeal to proceed and the subsequent appeal against that decision has now failed as well.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.