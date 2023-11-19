Family of Bennylyn Burke say Dundee killer Andrew Innes should be given death penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Family of Bennylyn Burke say Dundee killer Andrew Innes should be given death penalty

The twisted killer buried Bennylyn and her two-year-old daughter under his kitchen floor in Troon Avenue.

By Agency Reporter
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica.
Bennylyn Burke and daughter Jellica. Image: Supplied

The family of a mother and a two-year-old girl who were murdered and buried under a kitchen floor in Dundee says “truly evil” killer Andrew Innes should be given the death penalty.

Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica were murdered by Andrew Innes at his home in Dundee in 2021.

He had lured Bennylyn, originally from the Philippines, from Bristol to Dundee after targeting her through a dating website in February of that year.

The twisted killer hit Bennylyn over the head with a hammer before striking her with a sword and burying her at his home in Troon Avenue.

Two days later, the predator strangled Jellica and buried her next to her mum.

Innes was found guilty of their murders following a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years.

Bennylyn’s relatives have told how they are still struggling to come to terms with what happened in a new documentary.

‘I couldn’t accept it’ says father of Bennylyn Burke

Speaking on the Crime+Investigation channel series DEAD2ME, Bennylyn’s father Benedicto Aquino said: “It was the police in Scotland that told me my daughter and granddaughter had been murdered in Dundee.

“It is the most distressing and painful thing to lose a granddaughter and daughter.

The sister and father of Bennylynn Burke.
The sister and father of Bennylynn Burke. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I couldn’t accept it – what did they do wrong? Why were they killed? It was just so harrowing and painful for all of us.

“The truth is all my family are devastated, beside ourselves with grief.

“We loved our child Bennylyn, we can’t say for sure how we are feeling right now, except that we are filled with pain.”

‘Andrew Innes deserves the death penalty’

Asked about his feelings for Innes, he added: “I do think he is truly vile because he killed my daughter who’s very kind and my granddaughter who was completely innocent.

“I don’t understand how someone could possibly do that to two innocent people, especially a small innocent child.

“If you were to ask me, a life sentence is not enough because he took the lives of two people.

Police outside the Troon Avenue property where Bennylyn Burke was murdered by Andrew Innes.
Police outside the Troon Avenue property in 2021. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“He should be given the death penalty.”

Reliving the moment she found out about the murders, Bennylyn’s sister Shela Aquino said: “I was so confused, I had so much pain in my heart when I learnt what had happened to them.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t think, I couldn’t do anything.

Bennylyn Burke’s sister says ‘he deserves to pay for his sins’

“When the body was found we were still in doubt, so the police had to show us proof of DNA and whatever else.

“Only when they sent the documents to me, it was then that I really did believe.

“The first thing I wanted to ask him was how could he have done that to such a kind and innocent baby.

“A normal person couldn’t have possibly done that to anyone.

“How could you kill people so easily?

“He is evil. And he deserves to pay for his sins.

“I miss singing with Bennylyn. I miss doing karaoke with her. I miss going to the park with her. Just going for a walk. Or even to the mall.

“I miss all that so much.”

Andrew Innes lost his final bid to appeal his conviction and sentence in July.

The Troon Avenue murder investigation will go down as the most complex investigation in the history of Police Scotland’s Tayside division.

The episode featuring Innes’s case airs on Crime+Investigation at 9pm on Monday, November 27.

Read The Courier’s Troon Avenue investigations

