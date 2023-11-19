14 Best pictures as Fife village switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights – with new 2023 design unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

14 Best pictures as Fife village switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights – with new 2023 design unveiled

A cute new light now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a turkey and a dinosaur in a Santa hat.

Newburgh's "wonky" Christmas lights switch on. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Newburgh's "wonky" Christmas lights switch on. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

A Fife village’s “delightfully wonky” Christmas lights have been switched on – with a new design for 2023 unveiled.

A happy carrot in a Santa hat and scarf joins dozens of other heart-warming characters lighting up Newburgh for the festive season.

And it now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a turkey and a dinosaur with a star on its head.

This year’s light was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Mayson Russel, who won a school competition to see his creation in lights.

Mayson's carrot light design is now one of the Newburgh wonky lights
Mayson’s carrot light design is now one of the Newburgh wonky lights. Image: Supplied by Newburgh Action Group.

And it was brought to life by Ladybank specialist Blachere Illuminations.

Previous winners include a Christmas salmon, a penguin, a gingerbread man and a polar bear.

Crowds attended a special switch-on event in Newburgh on Saturday, where Santa was the special guest.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was also there to capture some of the highlights.

Mayson Russell with his winning design and inspiration, Kevin the Carrot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Newburgh’s “wonky” Christmas lights switch on, an Annual event where a new light designed by a primary school child is unveiled. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Many of the children in Newburgh got to met Santa! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Everyone gathered round Santa’s sleigh to meet the main man himself. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Archie Wilkie, 6 was excited to meet Santa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Many of the locals came out in the rain to greet Santa this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Santa makes his first pass up the High Street, Newburgh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Shona Gray (Chair of the Newburgh Action Group) presents the trophy for this years design to Mayson Russell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Santa embraced the crowds and handed out sweets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arlo Nicol, 8, Mayson Russell, this years winner and Conrad Melville , 10 get to join Santa in his sleigh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Santa met Jaxon, 2 and his dad, James Norton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The turnout for the Christmas lights switch on.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Shona Gray (Chair of the Newburgh Action Group) shows his design lit up to Mayson Russell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

