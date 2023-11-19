Fife 14 Best pictures as Fife village switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights – with new 2023 design unveiled A cute new light now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a turkey and a dinosaur in a Santa hat. Newburgh's "wonky" Christmas lights switch on. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender November 19 2023, 1.08pm Share 14 Best pictures as Fife village switches on its ‘wonky’ Christmas lights – with new 2023 design unvei... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4815770/newburgh-wonky-lights/ Copy Link 0 comment A Fife village’s “delightfully wonky” Christmas lights have been switched on – with a new design for 2023 unveiled. A happy carrot in a Santa hat and scarf joins dozens of other heart-warming characters lighting up Newburgh for the festive season. And it now hangs alongside a three-legged reindeer, a turkey and a dinosaur with a star on its head. This year’s light was designed by Newburgh Primary pupil Mayson Russel, who won a school competition to see his creation in lights. Mayson’s carrot light design is now one of the Newburgh wonky lights. Image: Supplied by Newburgh Action Group. And it was brought to life by Ladybank specialist Blachere Illuminations. Previous winners include a Christmas salmon, a penguin, a gingerbread man and a polar bear. Crowds attended a special switch-on event in Newburgh on Saturday, where Santa was the special guest. Our photographer Kim Cessford was also there to capture some of the highlights. Mayson Russell with his winning design and inspiration, Kevin the Carrot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Newburgh’s “wonky” Christmas lights switch on, an Annual event where a new light designed by a primary school child is unveiled. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Many of the children in Newburgh got to met Santa! Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Everyone gathered round Santa’s sleigh to meet the main man himself. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Archie Wilkie, 6 was excited to meet Santa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Many of the locals came out in the rain to greet Santa this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Santa makes his first pass up the High Street, Newburgh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Shona Gray (Chair of the Newburgh Action Group) presents the trophy for this years design to Mayson Russell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Santa embraced the crowds and handed out sweets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Arlo Nicol, 8, Mayson Russell, this years winner and Conrad Melville , 10 get to join Santa in his sleigh. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Santa met Jaxon, 2 and his dad, James Norton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson The turnout for the Christmas lights switch on. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Shona Gray (Chair of the Newburgh Action Group) shows his design lit up to Mayson Russell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
