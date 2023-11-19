PICTURES: Forfar festive fun at Christmas lights switch-on

Forfar folk braved a soggy Saturday to make the town’s Christmas fayre and lights switch-on a hit.

A host of stalls were set up along Castle Street for families to browse during the afternoon.

And excited youngsters then came out to meet Santa at the switch-on of the Christmas lights later in the afternoon.

Barbie and Ken put in an appearance to do the honours at The Cross.

Forfar Action Network and the town’s Rotary Club joined forces to put on the successful afternoon.

They thanked the public for turning out in support of the fayre and lights event, and the many local firms which helped in its organisation.

Photographer Paul Reid was in Forfar to capture the festive atmosphere.