Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Forfar festive fun at Christmas lights switch-on

Castle Street was packed with stalls for a Christmas fayre on Saturday ahead of the festive lights switch-on.

Chenai Clements and 11-month-old Lyla-Mae Godfrey meet Santa. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Forfar folk braved a soggy Saturday to make the town’s Christmas fayre and lights switch-on a hit.

A host of stalls were set up along Castle Street for families to browse during the afternoon.

And excited youngsters then came out to meet Santa at the switch-on of the Christmas lights later in the afternoon.

Barbie and Ken put in an appearance to do the honours at The Cross.

Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Young fans meet Barbie and Ken. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar Action Network and the town’s Rotary Club joined forces to put on the successful afternoon.

They thanked the public for turning out in support of the fayre and lights event, and the many local firms which helped in its organisation.

Photographer Paul Reid was in Forfar to capture the festive atmosphere.

Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Gillian MacEwan of Dunkeld Nursery pictured at her stall.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Linda Hill and four-year-old granddaughter Olivia McIntosh with Rudolph.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
A snap with Ken and Barbie.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Barney the dog all wrapped up for Christmas.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
The busy scene at The Cross.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Councillor Lynne Devine receives a cheque for Forfar Action Network from Judith Langlands-Scott of Witch Histories Scotland with Shaun Wilson and Stuart Pirie.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Kyle Whyte, 10, with Santa.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Barbie and Ken head off.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Santa’s little helpers Ian Findlay and Andy McGlynn.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Lots of smiles for the switch-on.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
The busy scene on Castle Street.
Forfar Christmas lights switch-on.
Star quality for the switch-on.

 

 

 

