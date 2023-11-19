4 Dunfermline talking points after persistence pays off for Lewis McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points after persistence pays off for Lewis McCann

The striker had a number of chances before his late equaliser against Inverness

Lewis McCann eventually got on the scoresheet for Dunfermline against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Lewis McCann eventually got on the scoresheet for Dunfermline against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

A point at home to Inverness, though not ideal, was acceptable in the circumstances for Dunfermline.

The result looks worse in the context of their current run – one win from six matches – but there has been an uptick in their performances since the end of last month.

Inverness came to East End Park on Saturday unbeaten in five under their new manager Duncan Ferguson, who was happy to leave with a point given the Pars’ pressure.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Dunfermline’s 1-1 draw at home to Inverness.

Performance there again from Dunfermline

The result wasn’t what they wanted but again there was a lot to like about they took the game to Inverness, who also had their opportunities in the game.

Defeats to Ayr United and Partick Thistle are the only two Dunfermline games that you could say the team had an off-day.

The second halves against Raith and Dundee United have both warranted something from the respective games.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was ‘proud’ of his players despite drawing at home. Image: SNS.

It was almost the same old story on Saturday before McCann found the net late on.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Dunfermline are a newly promoted side, even though they shouldn’t have been down in League One in the first place, and a young one.

Only Queen’s Park have a lower average age for minutes played in the Championship this season.

Finding the finishing touches

The reason that Dunfermline didn’t take all three points on Saturday was that they didn’t convert enough of their many chances

Bad luck plays its part given the number of times they struck the woodwork but the fact is Dunfermline are among the lowest scorers in the division.

There have been mitigating circumstances, not least due to the number of injuries to key players, but Owen Moffat has started to find the net recently and Lewis McCann’s goal return so far cannot be argued with.

He showed persistence to finally convert after hitting both posts with one effort in the first half and hitting the woodwork again later on after rounding Mark Ridgers.

Lewis McCann celebrates with Paul Allan after his equaliser against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/DAFC.

They may not be scoring a lot of goals but Dunfermline are at least getting into the right areas and creating good opportunities.

Home form

After building up an impressive home record last season, things have slipped at East End Park at the start of this campaign.

Even putting Saturday’s draw aside, Dunfermline have lost three of their six home matches so far in the Championship.

There is a chance to start correcting that in Friday night’s Fife derby, the fourth of the season.

After that, the Pars have back-to-back league matches at home against Arbroath and Queen’s Park.

Todd and Ritchie-Hosler return

Ahead of Friday, it was excellent news for Dunfermline to give Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd their first starts.

Ritchie-Hosler was preferred to Aaron Comrie at right-wingback and Todd came into the front three.

Matty Todd made his return to the Dunfermline starting XI. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Both contributed and looked lively early on and understandably tired in the second half

The squad is looking much better now and they just need to work Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen back to fitness to have more or less a full complement and options all over the pitch.

More from Football

Finn Yeats gives Falkirk the lead against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: How Tangerines played into Falkirk’s hands in cup exit
Dylan Easton scored the fourth of Raith's goals in the qauretr-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points after more SPFL Trust Trophy heroics
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Dundee United 'confident' of Ross Docherty return as Jim Goodwin offers Declan Gallagher fitness…
Jack Hamilton put Raith Rovers 2-0 ahead from close range. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers double goal hero Jack Hamilton dispelling myth 'I'm a target man'
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'proud' of his players. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's James McPake 'never been involved in game' like draw with Inverness
Dunfermline's Lewis McCann found the net against Inverness... eventually. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 1-1 Inverness: Woodwork denies Pars SEVEN times before late equaliser
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Dundee season in numbers: Where do Dee rank against Premiership rivals, who is top…
A dejected Jim Goodwin looks on as Dundee United lose at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United endured 'reality check' in Falkirk collapse
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watches on as his side progress to another semi-final. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to use final disappointment to fuel SPFL Trust Trophy…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein may need to correct 'balance' of his squad in…

Conversation