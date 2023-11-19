Air ambulance called after house fire in Montrose

An air ambulance has been called to Montrose after a house fire in the town.

Emergency services descended on Lower Hall Street following reports of the blaze just after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The street has reportedly been cordoned off and an air ambulance is in attendance.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Fire crews from Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin were all sent in response.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 12.32pm to attend a house fire on Lower Hall Street in Montrose.

“The fire has since been extinguished but three appliances remain outside the property.

“We received the stop message at 1.52pm.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

More follows.