Best pictures as Dundee hero Eilish McColgan joins Camperdown parkrun fun

The Commonwealth champion and four-time European Championships medallist was taking part in her first ever parkrun. 

By Laura Devlin
Eilish McColgan posing for a picture with fellow runners at the Camperdown parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.
Eilish McColgan posing for a picture with fellow runners at the Camperdown parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.

Dundee’s Camperdown parkrun had a special guest on Saturday as local hero Eilish McColgan joined in the fun.

Hundreds of people braved the crisp March morning to run, walk, or jog the 5k circuit round the country park.

They were cheered on by Commonwealth champion and four-time European Championships medalist Eilish, who was taking part in her first ever parkrun.

And the Dundee native – daughter of Olympic silver medallist and former world champion Liz – was happy to pose for pictures and chat with those taking part.

Our photographer Paul Reid was there to capture all the fun.

Eilish McColgan at Camperdown Park Run on Saturday. Image: Paul Reid.
Runners braved the crisp March weather to take part. Image: Paul Reid.
Eilish was happy to pose for pictures with her fellow runners. Image: Paul Reid.
It was all smiles at Camperdown Park. Image: Paul Reid.
Runners lining up to start the 5k course. Image: Paul Reid.
Eilish was happy to chat with fans. Image: Paul Reid.
A birthday runner. Image: Paul Reid.
Pets are also welcome at the Camperdown parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.
Runners of all ages took part. Image: Paul Reid.
It was Eilish McColgan’s first ever parkrun. Image: Paul Reid.
It was fun for all the family. Image: Paul Reid.
The Camperdown parkrun takes place every week. Image: Paul Reid.
On the home stretch. Image: Paul Reid.
Posing for more pictures. Image: Paul Reid.
A group picture. Image: Paul Reid.

