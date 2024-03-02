Best pictures as Dundee hero Eilish McColgan joins Camperdown parkrun fun

Dundee’s Camperdown parkrun had a special guest on Saturday as local hero Eilish McColgan joined in the fun.

Hundreds of people braved the crisp March morning to run, walk, or jog the 5k circuit round the country park.

They were cheered on by Commonwealth champion and four-time European Championships medalist Eilish, who was taking part in her first ever parkrun.

And the Dundee native – daughter of Olympic silver medallist and former world champion Liz – was happy to pose for pictures and chat with those taking part.

Our photographer Paul Reid was there to capture all the fun.