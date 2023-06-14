Best pictures from third day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

More students have gathered at St Andrews University to celebrate their academic achievements.

Hundreds of students from 90 countries are turning out at ceremonies throughout the week.

Among those being honoured on Wednesday were graduates from the School of Biology, School of Chemistry, the Graduate School, the School of Computer Science and the School of Geography and Sustainable Development.

Also being honoured by the university were golfer and broadcaster Sam Torrance, and computational biologist and statistician Professor Simon Tavaré.

Students have already enjoyed ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday.

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the third day of graduation celebrations.