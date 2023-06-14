Best pictures from third day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures from third day of 2023 St Andrews University graduations

More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week.

Happy graduates smile for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Neil Henderson

More students have gathered at St Andrews University to celebrate their academic achievements.

Hundreds of students from 90 countries are turning out at ceremonies throughout the week.

Among those being honoured on Wednesday were  graduates from the School of Biology, School of Chemistry, the Graduate School, the School of Computer Science and the School of Geography and Sustainable Development.

Also being honoured by the university were golfer and broadcaster Sam Torrance, and computational biologist and statistician Professor Simon Tavaré.

Students have already enjoyed ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday.

The Courier photographer Steve Brown was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the third day of graduation celebrations.

The parade was led by piper Ian McNaught (21) from St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates follow the parade to St Salvator’s Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Family and friends watch the parade coming into St Salvator’s Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates disperse into St Salvator’s Quadrangle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Happy graduate with bouquet and graduation certificate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ai Jiang (30) from China with friend and her mum. Ai Jiang graduated in Computer Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Julia Lurforva (23) & Alma Hummelsberger (23) from Czech Republic and Germany. Both graduated in Geography & Sustainable Development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Billy Rooke (22) from Lancashire with family and girlfriend who has graduated in Computer Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Catriona Bruce (21) with Dad Nigel from Edinburgh. Catriona Bruce graduated in Geography. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A day full of joy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Harry Weldon (22) from Wales has graduated in Biology and Ben Tocher (21) already graduated on 13th June. On the far left is Ross Burnett (21) from Aberdeen who has Graduated in Computer Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Christopher Battany (22) with girlfriend Hannah Vandersbatten from Los Angeles, California. Christopher Battany has graduated in Geography & Sustainable Development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sam Torrance OBE received the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws. Picture here with family (left to right) Daughter Anouska, Wife Suzanne and daughter Phoebe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Very happy graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Very proud! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Can’t stop smiling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Large group shot. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates meet and mingle with family after the ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduate gets photo taken for family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates hug proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rachel Maclean (23) from Dunfermline with mum, dad and sister who has graduated in Geography. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Time to celebrate! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates embrace proud friends and family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Big smiles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Happy graduate waves to the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A day to celebrate all the hard work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Non stop smiles all day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates mingle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
All the hard work over. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates enjoying the celebrations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rachel Maclean (23) from Dunfermline who graduated in Geography. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Agatha Davies (22) with mum from London who graduated in Geography. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A very proud looking graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sam Torrance OBR received the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
No more studying! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

