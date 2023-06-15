Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east

A Fife couple who opened their first pub just months before lockdown are now toasting a national award win.

Craig and Alison Arthur were devastated when they had to shut the Golf Inn due to Covid rules less than a year after opening.

However, they overcame the challenge after diversifying into takeaways and sales of local produce.

And now they have bounced back to scoop the award for the best independent bar in the east at the Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

The couple bought what was the Railway Tavern in May 2019.

And they transformed it from a “spit and sawdust” affair into a modern community hub known for its regular quizzes and open mic nights.

Craig said they were incredibly proud of the award, especially since it follows a public vote.

‘Lockdown made us think outside the box’

“We were also independently judged by a mystery shopper,” said Craig.

“Live music is a prominent part of the business.

“We have monthly traditional music sessions where local musicians come along.

“And we have a very popular quiz night where 60 people regularly compete.”

For the couple, their dream business is a far cry from running their own transport firm full time.

But Craig said they could not have had a more difficult start, thanks to Covid and now soaring energy prices.

“We had 10 months before we went into lockdown,” he said.

“We really had to evolve and think outside the box.”

The couple bought a catering van to deliver takeaway meals and they began selling local produce from their dining room window.

And while they no longer offer deliveries, they have kept up with the farm shop aspect, offering everything from strawberries and potatoes to crafts, jams and cakes.

Put everything into it – but it’s worth it

Another difference is the change of name from the Railway Tavern to the Golf Inn at Ladybank, thanks to Craig’s love of the sport.

And they have also modernised the interior.

“It’s an 18th century pub and it was a kind of spit and sawdust building with carpet tiles on the floor,” Craig said.

“We stripped it back to the bare bones and did the rooms up and put a new roof on.

“We’ve put everything into it financially.

“It was really difficult with electricity costs and Covid but it’s been worth it.

“And we’re so proud to win this award.”

Other bars in the final of the east of Scotland category were Dundee’s Gallery 48 and the Barrelman, and Edinburgh pub Brewhemia.