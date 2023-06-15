Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife pub that opened just before lockdown named best independent bar in the east

Alison and Craig Arthur overcame the difficulties of Covid and soaring energy costs to scoop the prestigious national award.

By Claire Warrender
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Alison and Craig Arthur outside the Golf Inn at Ladybank. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Fife couple who opened their first pub just months before lockdown are now toasting a national award win.

Craig and Alison Arthur were devastated when they had to shut the Golf Inn due to Covid rules less than a year after opening.

Alison shows off the award while Craig serves behind the bar at the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
Alison shows off the award while Craig serves behind the bar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, they overcame the challenge after diversifying into takeaways and sales of local produce.

And now they have bounced back to scoop the award for the best independent bar in the east at the Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

The couple bought what was the Railway Tavern in May 2019.

And they transformed it from a “spit and sawdust” affair into a modern community hub known for its regular quizzes and open mic nights.

Craig said they were incredibly proud of the award, especially since it follows a public vote.

‘Lockdown made us think outside the box’

“We were also independently judged by a mystery shopper,” said Craig.

“Live music is a prominent part of the business.

“We have monthly traditional music sessions where local musicians come along.

“And we have a very popular quiz night where 60 people regularly compete.”

The couple are incredibly proud of the win for the Golf Inn at Ladybank.
The couple are incredibly proud of the win for the Golf Inn at Ladybank. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

For the couple, their dream business is a far cry from running their own transport firm full time.

But Craig said they could not have had a more difficult start, thanks to Covid and now soaring energy prices.

“We had 10 months before we went into lockdown,” he said.

“We really had to evolve and think outside the box.”

The couple bought a catering van to deliver takeaway meals and they began selling local produce from their dining room window.

And while they no longer offer deliveries, they have kept up with the farm shop aspect, offering everything from strawberries and potatoes to crafts, jams and cakes.

Put everything into it  – but it’s worth it

Another difference is the change of name from the Railway Tavern to the Golf Inn at Ladybank, thanks to Craig’s love of the sport.

And they have also modernised the interior.

“It’s an 18th century pub and it was a kind of spit and sawdust building with carpet tiles on the floor,” Craig said.

“We stripped it back to the bare bones and did the rooms up and put a new roof on.

“We’ve put everything into it financially.

“It was really difficult with electricity costs and Covid but it’s been worth it.

“And we’re so proud to win this award.”

Other bars in the final of the east of Scotland category were Dundee’s Gallery 48 and the Barrelman, and Edinburgh pub Brewhemia.

