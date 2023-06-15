Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign

Forfar's Sandy Mitchell made British GT history at the Norfolk track in 2016 when he became the youngest ever winner in the sportscar series.

By Graham Brown
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia
Sandy Mitchell's No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVo2. Image: McMedia

Lamborghini driver Sandy Mitchell is heading to Norfolk and what he hopes will continue to be the happy British GT hunting ground of Snetterton.

The Angus 23-year-old is in the championship mix as the ultra-competitive series reaches its mid-point this weekend.

So he’s determined to maintain a run of podium finishes at the 2.9-mile track.

“Snetterton has always been good to me,” said Mitchell.

In 2016, he became the youngest-ever British GT winner at the age of just 16 years and 169 days.

Sandy Mitchell is a Lamborghini factory driver. Image: McMedia

It’s a record which still stands today.

“I’ve regularly either won a race, or finished on the podium there,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

“Snetterton’s a pretty cool circuit.

“It’s quite long, which is nice, and includes a good mix of demands with tight, twisty bits and long fast sections.

“It’s a good combination.

“The last section of the circuit is the most demanding. But it’s also somewhere you can definitely make up a lot of time by getting it right.”

New car for 2023

Mitchell, the 2020 champion, will again partner Shaun Balfe in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

And the duo are looking to build on their solid season so far as they head into the two one-hour races.

“So far this season we’ve finished second in the Silverstone 500, the championship’s blue riband race, and qualified on pole position last time out at Donington,” he continued.

Snetterton is the mid-point of the 2023 British GT season. Image: McMedia

“We have a completely new car for 2023, in the shape of the Huracan Evo2, and three race weekends into the season we’re continuing to develop the car more and getting even quicker.

“We’ve already finished on the podium this season and remain right in the mix for the championship.

“Everyone in the Barwell crew is working tirelessly and we know a win isn’t far away.

“Hopefully we’ll bag one this weekend, because we know we certainly have the pace and reliability.”

