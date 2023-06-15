Mitchell heading to happy hunting ground of Snetterton at midpoint of British GT campaign

Lamborghini driver Sandy Mitchell is heading to Norfolk and what he hopes will continue to be the happy British GT hunting ground of Snetterton.

The Angus 23-year-old is in the championship mix as the ultra-competitive series reaches its mid-point this weekend.

So he’s determined to maintain a run of podium finishes at the 2.9-mile track.

“Snetterton has always been good to me,” said Mitchell.

In 2016, he became the youngest-ever British GT winner at the age of just 16 years and 169 days.

It’s a record which still stands today.

“I’ve regularly either won a race, or finished on the podium there,” said the former Dundee High School pupil.

“Snetterton’s a pretty cool circuit.

“It’s quite long, which is nice, and includes a good mix of demands with tight, twisty bits and long fast sections.

“It’s a good combination.

“The last section of the circuit is the most demanding. But it’s also somewhere you can definitely make up a lot of time by getting it right.”

New car for 2023

Mitchell, the 2020 champion, will again partner Shaun Balfe in the No. 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, prepared by Barwell Motorsport.

And the duo are looking to build on their solid season so far as they head into the two one-hour races.

“So far this season we’ve finished second in the Silverstone 500, the championship’s blue riband race, and qualified on pole position last time out at Donington,” he continued.

“We have a completely new car for 2023, in the shape of the Huracan Evo2, and three race weekends into the season we’re continuing to develop the car more and getting even quicker.

“We’ve already finished on the podium this season and remain right in the mix for the championship.

“Everyone in the Barwell crew is working tirelessly and we know a win isn’t far away.

“Hopefully we’ll bag one this weekend, because we know we certainly have the pace and reliability.”