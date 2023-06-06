Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Stewart Petrie outlines key role Paul Watson will have for Montrose as veteran set for testimonial season

Watson will have a testimonial game next month after 11 successive years at Montrose and could play a pivotal part on and off the park for the Links Park club.

By Ewan Smith
Paul Watson will have a key role to play for Montrose says boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS.
Paul Watson will have a key role to play for Montrose says boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS.

Stewart Petrie has told Paul Watson he won’t be a regular starter this year – but will have a huge influence on and off the park at Montrose.

Watson has penned a one-year extension as he celebrates 11 successive years at Links Park with a testimonial next month.

And while the veteran midfielder, 37, may not start every game, Petrie is at pains to point out how valuable skipper Watson is to Montrose.

Paul Watson will enjoy his Montrose testimonial in 2022
Paul Watson helped Montrose win the League Two title in 2018. Image: SNS

“A lot of people don’t see the work that Paul puts in as club captain,” said Petrie.

“Not everyone can do what he does for Montrose.

“He loves the club, he’s a dedicated professional and has devoted the best years of his career to this club.

“I gave him a new deal because I still believe he has a lot to offer on the park.

“His starts may be limited and he knows that as we’ve spoken about next year.

“But even from the bench he can be influential when he comes on.

“He scored two goals as a sub last term and played well for us. There’s also the influence Paul has off the park.

“This year there will be a few changes to the squad.

“It’s the biggest change we’ve had in about five years.

“It’s time to freshen it up and Paul will have a role to play in that.

“He will help settle in some of our younger players and integrate the new boys into the club’s culture.

Stewart Petrie has praised Paul Watson. Image: SNS.

“We still have a very strong core of the squad that has been here for several years.

“There were games last season that we had eight players playing from the League One title-winning side in 2018.

“That tells its own story. We may be adding to our squad but still have a lot of players who have been with us on our journey.”

