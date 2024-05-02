Apple working to fix iPhone alarm issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apple working to fix iPhone alarm issue

By Press Association
Apple has confirmed it is working to fix an issue that is causing some iPhone alarms to not play a sound (Selwyn/Alamy/PA)
Apple has confirmed it is working to fix an issue that is causing some iPhone alarms to not play a sound (Selwyn/Alamy/PA)

Apple has confirmed it is working to fix an issue that is causing some iPhone alarms to not play a sound, after users who overslept raised the glitch on social media.

The alarm, built into the Clock app of the device, is the wake-up tool of choice for many iPhone users.

However, in recent days, a number of iPhone users have reported that their alarms have not gone off, causing them to be late for work and school.

Apple has confirmed it is aware of the issue, and said it is working to quickly fix it.

It remains unclear how many people have been affected, what may be causing the issue, or what, if anything, users can do to remedy it.

It has also not been confirmed if the bug is restricted to particular iPhone models or a specific version of its iOS software.

Some social media users have suggested that turning off the iPhone’s “attention aware features” has helped them solve the issue – when active this tool checks whether a person is paying attention to their device and if so automatically tweaks some settings, including lowering the volume of alerts or alarms.

Users are also being encouraged to double-check their alarms before going to bed – ensuring their settings are correct and the volume is turned up.